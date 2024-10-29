Former Vanderbilt Commodore Has Stellar Performance in World Series Game Three
The Vanderbilt Commodore's baseball team is no stranger to success on the field at the collegiate level and at the Major League level.
The program has produced a number of Major League Baseball players over the years, with many of them continuing the winning ways of the Commodores on the big stage, with one even doing so last night.
Walker Buehler took the mound in Game Three of the 2024 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, looking to help his team push their series lead out to an all but insurmountable 3-0.
Five innings after his start began, Beuhler had the Dodgers in a fantastic position to do just that with his lights-out performance.
The veteran righty would go five innings, allowing no runs on only two hits and two walks while striking out five on only 76 pitches, and left the game in line for the victory with Los Angeles leading 3-0.
Beuhler would earn the victory when all was said and done as the New York Yankees were not able to overcome the early deficit, something that has been an issue for them throughout this World Series.
Beuhler is no stranger to winning championships, as he played under head coach Tim Corbin as a member of the 2014 NCAA Division I Championship team, as well as being a part of the 2020 Dodgers' team that won that year's World Series.
For Vandy, Beuhler pitched in a total of 51 games, starting 41 of them, and carried a 2.87 ERA with 260 strikeouts and a 1.261 WHIP across 253 2/3 innings.
At the Major League level, the veteran carries a career ERA of 3.27 across 131 outings, 122 starts, with 754 strikeouts, a 1.090 WHIP, and a 125 ERA+ in 713 2/3 innings.
It has been a spectacular career for Beuhler to this point, though he did struggle this season after missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery, and there are still many more years left to come for the righty.
The spotlight will be firmly entrenched on Beuhler in the coming offseason as he is approaching free agency for the first time in his career, and with last night's performance, he may have earned an extra million or two from whatever team he signs with.
The winning tradition continues for the Vanderbilt Commodores and their alum, and Walker Beuhler is yet another Tim Corbin product that is one win away from history.