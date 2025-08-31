Walker Buehler to Join National League Contender After Release From Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with veteran right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler last week, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home in MLB.
Buehler is reportedly finalizing a deal to join the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan notes that Buehler will be eligible to pitch for the Phillies in the postseason.
Buehler, 31, struggled across 23 appearances in his lone season with the Red Sox. He made 22 starts and owned a 5.45 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 55 walks across 112 1/3 innings. The two-time All-Star hasn't been the same since he missed a full season in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the Phils are hopeful he can make an impact in October.
The move comes a few days after Zach Wheeler was placed on the 60-day IL and ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome.
Philadelphia currently holds a 6 1/2 game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East, and their .581 winning percentage is second best in all of MLB.