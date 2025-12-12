Week-By-Week 2026 SEC Football Schedule, Composite Grid
After announcing in August that each team would begin playing nine conference games, the Southeastern Conference finally released the 2026 football schedule on Thursday evening.
All 16 teams in the conference will have three annual opponents, which will often be traditional rivals, and the other six games will rotate in order to face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years..
The regular season will wrap up with the 35th SEC Football Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec 5.
Note: For the grid, readers may want to look at it on a mobile device, in which is easy to expand the screen, or print it out.
2026 SEC Schedule Week 1
September 5
East Carolina at Alabama
North Alabama at Arkansas
Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta)
Florida Atlantic at Florida
Tennessee State at Georgia
Youngstown State at Kentucky
Clemson at LSU
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville)*
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri
Texas-El Paso at Oklahoma
Kent State at South Carolina
Furman at Tennessee
Texas State at Texas
Missouri State at Texas A&M
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
*or Sept. 6
2026 SEC Schedule Week 2
September 12
Arkansas at Utah
Southern Miss at Auburn
Campbell at Florida
Western Kentucky at Georgia
Alabama at Kentucky
Louisiana Tech at LSU
Charlotte at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Minnesota
Missouri at Kansas
Oklahoma at Michigan
Towson at South Carolina
Tennessee at Georgia Tech
Ohio State at Texas
Arizona State at Texas A&M
Delaware at Vanderbilt
2026 SEC Schedule Week 3
September 19
Florida State at Alabama
Georgia at Arkansas
Florida at Auburn
LSU at Ole Miss
Troy at Missouri
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Mississippi State at South Carolina
Kennesaw State at Tennessee
UTSA at Texas
Kentucky at Texas A&M
North Carolina State at Vanderbilt
2026 SEC Schedule Week 4
September 26
South Carolina at Alabama
Tulsa at Arkansas
Vanderbilt at Auburn
Ole Miss at Florida
Oklahoma at Georgia
South Alabama at Kentucky
Texas A&M at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
Texas at Tennessee
2026 SEC Schedule Week 5
October 3
Vanderbilt at Georgia
McNeese State at LSU
Alabama at Mississippi State
Florida at Missouri
Kentucky at South Carolina
Auburn at Tennessee
Arkansas at Texas A&M
2026 SEC Schedule Week 6
October 10
Georgia at Alabama
Tennessee at Arkansas
South Carolina at Florida
LSU at Kentucky
Texas A&M at Missouri
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
2026 SEC Schedule Week 7
October 17
Auburn at Georgia
Mississippi State at LSU
Missouri at Ole Miss
Kentucky at Oklahoma
Alabama at Tennessee
Florida at Texas
Citadel at Texas A&M
Arkansas at Vanderbilt
2026 SEC Schedule Week 8
October 24
Texas A&M at Alabama
LSU at Auburn
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Oklahoma at Mississippi State
Tennessee at South Carolina
Ole Miss at Texas
2026 SEC Schedule Week 9
October 31
Missouri at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Atlanta)
Auburn at Ole Miss
South Carolina at Oklahoma
Mississippi State at Texas
2026 SEC Schedule Week 10
November 7
Arkansas at Auburn
Oklahoma at Florida
Alabama at LSU
Georgia at Ole Miss
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas at Missouri
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Kentucky at Tennessee
2026 SEC Schedule Week 11
November 14
South Carolina at Arkansas
Missouri at Georgia
Florida at Kentucky
Texas at LSU
Auburn at Mississippi State
Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Tennessee at Texas A&M
Alabama at Vanderbilt
2026 SEC Schedule Week 12
November 21
UT-Chattanooga at Alabama
Samford at Auburn
Vanderbilt at Florida
Wofford at Ole Miss
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State
Kentucky at Missouri
Texas A&M at Oklahoma
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Tennessee
Arkansas at Texas
2026 SEC Schedule Week 13
November 27
Texas at Texas A&M
November 28
Auburn at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Florida at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Georgia
Louisville at Kentucky
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at Missouri
South Carolina at Clemson
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
2026 SEC Championship Game
December 5 in Atlanta
