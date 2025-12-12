Week-By-Week 2026 SEC Football Schedule, Composite Grid

After announcing in August that each team would begin playing nine conference games, the Southeastern Conference finally released the 2026 football schedule on Thursday evening.

All 16 teams in the conference will have three annual opponents, which will often be traditional rivals, and the other six games will rotate in order to face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years..

The regular season will wrap up with the 35th SEC Football Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec 5.

Note: For the grid, readers may want to look at it on a mobile device, in which is easy to expand the screen, or print it out.

2026 SEC Football Composite Schedule Grid | Southeastern Conference

2026 SEC Schedule Week 1 September 5

East Carolina at Alabama

North Alabama at Arkansas

Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta)

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Tennessee State at Georgia

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Clemson at LSU

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville)*

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri

Texas-El Paso at Oklahoma

Kent State at South Carolina

Furman at Tennessee

Texas State at Texas

Missouri State at Texas A&M

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt



*or Sept. 6

2026 SEC Schedule Week 2 September 12

Arkansas at Utah

Southern Miss at Auburn

Campbell at Florida

Western Kentucky at Georgia

Alabama at Kentucky

Louisiana Tech at LSU

Charlotte at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Minnesota

Missouri at Kansas

Oklahoma at Michigan

Towson at South Carolina

Tennessee at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at Texas

Arizona State at Texas A&M

Delaware at Vanderbilt

2026 SEC Schedule Week 3 September 19

Florida State at Alabama

Georgia at Arkansas

Florida at Auburn

LSU at Ole Miss

Troy at Missouri

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Kennesaw State at Tennessee

UTSA at Texas

Kentucky at Texas A&M

North Carolina State at Vanderbilt

2026 SEC Schedule Week 4 September 26

South Carolina at Alabama

Tulsa at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Ole Miss at Florida

Oklahoma at Georgia

South Alabama at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

2026 SEC Schedule Week 5 October 3

Vanderbilt at Georgia

McNeese State at LSU

Alabama at Mississippi State

Florida at Missouri

Kentucky at South Carolina

Auburn at Tennessee

Arkansas at Texas A&M

2026 SEC Schedule Week 6 October 10

Georgia at Alabama

Tennessee at Arkansas

South Carolina at Florida

LSU at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Missouri

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

2026 SEC Schedule Week 7 October 17

Auburn at Georgia

Mississippi State at LSU

Missouri at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Oklahoma

Alabama at Tennessee

Florida at Texas

Citadel at Texas A&M

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

2026 SEC Schedule Week 8 October 24

Texas A&M at Alabama

LSU at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Mississippi State

Tennessee at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Texas

2026 SEC Schedule Week 9 October 31

Missouri at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

Auburn at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Oklahoma

Mississippi State at Texas

2026 SEC Schedule Week 10 November 7

Arkansas at Auburn

Oklahoma at Florida

Alabama at LSU

Georgia at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas at Missouri

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

2026 SEC Schedule Week 11 November 14

South Carolina at Arkansas

Missouri at Georgia

Florida at Kentucky

Texas at LSU

Auburn at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Tennessee at Texas A&M

Alabama at Vanderbilt

2026 SEC Schedule Week 12 November 21

UT-Chattanooga at Alabama

Samford at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Florida

Wofford at Ole Miss

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Missouri

Texas A&M at Oklahoma

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Tennessee

Arkansas at Texas

2026 SEC Schedule Week 13 November 27

Texas at Texas A&M



November 28

Auburn at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Missouri

South Carolina at Clemson

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

2026 SEC Championship Game December 5 in Atlanta

