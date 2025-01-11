Former Vanderbilt Commodores Star Pitcher Ready To Take MLB by Storm
The Vanderbilt Commodores have consistently developed high-level baseball talent as the professional ranks are littered with former players.
On the Opening Day rosters in 2024, there were 11 former Commodores players, which was tied for the most among SEC schools. Since 2003, 148 of their players have been selected in the draft.
17 former Vanderbilt players appeared in an MLB game in 2024, which was the most of any program in the country. There are even more in the Minor Leagues, as the powerhouse college baseball program continually pumps out talented players.
One of the players who made a debut late in the 2024 campaign was former star pitcher Kumar Rocker.
Selected No. 10 overall by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft, but he did not sign. There were concerns about his medical records, so he played in the Frontier League and Arizona Fall League in 2022.
That year he was selected by the Texas Rangers No. 3 overall. Even with some injury concerns, the talent was too much to pass up as he dominated with the Commodores.
In three seasons, Rocker made 42 appearances, 39 of which were starts, recording a 28-10 record. He threw 236.2 innings, recording an impressive 2.89 ERA with an eye-popping 321 strikeouts.
With the Rangers out of the playoff race, he made his Major League debut on Sept. 12, 2024, and certainly looked the part of a Big Leaguer.
Heading into 2025, he has been named the organization's most MLB-ready prospect by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
“Rocker overpowered minor league hitters in his return from Tommy John surgery last season, posting a 1.96 ERA and a 55-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36.2 innings across three levels to force his way onto the MLB roster in September. The 6'5", 245-pound right-hander made three starts down the stretch and should have every opportunity to win a rotation spot this spring.”
The injury concerns that New York had were legitimate, as he ultimately underwent major surgery. But it didn’t hurt his career trajectory as he is still one of the top prospects in the game and dominates when he is on the mound.
While he isn’t currently projected to be part of the team’s starting rotation at the Big League level, he will have an opportunity to earn a spot. If he carries over what he accomplished last year into Spring Training this year, he could force his way onto the roster for Opening Day.