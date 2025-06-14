Vanderbilt Commodores

Former Vanderbilt Pitchers Makes Transfer Pick: The Anchor, June 14, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Ethan McElvain (89) pitches against Evansville during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Vanderbilt had a bad experience against one of its former players that left in the transfer portal last season. The Commodores may be in danger of having that experience repeat in 2026.

Ethan McElvain entered the transfer portal shortly after the Commodores’ season came to an earlier-than-expected end. He was one of the top pitchers in the portal and is now headed to Arkansas.

McElvain made 16 appearances for Vanderbilt last season, posting a 7.24 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 28 walks.

The Commodores and their fans have to be hoping McElvain doesn’t do what Cam Kozeal did in his return to Nashville as a member of the Razorbacks. Kozeal hit multiple home runs and helped Arkansas sweep Vanderbilt earlier in the season.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Track and Field: NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women’s Track and Field: NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

Did You Notice?

  • Vanderbilt track and field’s Allyria McBride advanced to the 400-meter hurdles final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The 400-meter hurdles final will be Saturday at 9:27 p.m. on ESPN.
  • Vanderbilt’s golf team added the 2024-2 West Coas Conference Co-Player of the Year to its roster for the next season. Carlos Astiazaran spent the last two years at Pacific, posting a 69.51 average last season and is ranked No. 81 nationally and No. 267 globally.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

77 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

"I want to earn it. I don't want to be given anything"

David Price

Published
