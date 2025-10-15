Vanderbilt Commodores

Full 2026 Vanderbilt Baseball Schedule Released

View the Commodores’ entire schedule for 2026 college baseball season here.

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) throw to a Georgia batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt baseball released its entire schedule for the 2026 season Wednesday afternoon ahead of its final fall exhibition game.

Vanderbilt’s season begins on Valentine’s Day Weekend when the Commodores travel to Arlington, Texas for the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown against TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, from Feb. 13-15.

On Feb. 17, it is opening day at The Hawk as Vanderbilt hosts Eastern Michigan for two games, followed by three more home games against Marist from Feb. 20-22 and one against Evansville Feb. 24.

Then, it is back on the road as Vanderbilt heads out west to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou College Baseball Classic, where it takes on UC Irvine, Arizona and Oregon Feb. 27-March 1.

Vanderbilt finishes the main portion of its nonconference games hosting Central Arkansas and Troy on March 3 and 4 before a weekend homestand against North Dakota State. The final game before conference play starts is March 10, when Vanderbilt plays Indiana State in Nashville.

Vanderbilt also has midweek nonconference games throughout the season against Indiana, Belmont and renewing its rivalry against Louisville. Of course, the Commodores also face a meat grinder of a SEC slate that includes series against LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 2025 season where it finished in the top four in the SEC during the regular season and won the SEC Tournament in Birmingham. The tournament title earned the Commodores the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the season ended in upset fashion at the Nashville regional. This upcoming season, Vanderbilt looks to bounce back and make a deep postseason run.

But first, Vanderbilt closes its fall season at home Friday evening against Murray State. The two schools will play two, seven-inning games. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. CT.

Here is the entire 2026 Vanderbilt baseball schedule.

2026 Vanderbilt Baseball Schedule

Feb. 13 - TCU (Neutral Site)

Feb. 14 - Texas Tech (Neutral Site)

Feb. 15 - Oklahoma State (Neutral Site)

Feb. 17-18 - vs. Eastern Michigan

Feb. 20-22 - vs. Marist

Feb. 24 - vs. Evansville

Feb. 27 - UC Irvine (Neutral Site)

Feb. 28 - Arizona (Neutral Site)

March 1 - Oregon (Neutral Site)

March 3 - vs. Central Arkansas

March 4 - vs. Troy

March 6-8 - vs. North Dakota State

March 10 - vs. Indiana State

March 13-15 - vs. LSU

March 17 - vs. Indiana

March 20-22 - at Mississippi State

March 24 - vs. Tennessee Tech

March 27-29 - vs. Tennessee

March 31 - vs. Belmont

April 2-4 - at Texas A&M

April 7 - vs. Eastern Kentucky

April 10-12 - vs. Oklahoma

April 14 - at Lipscomb

April 17-19 - at Kentucky

April 21 - vs. Xavier

April 24-26 - vs. Texas

April 28 - vs. Middle Tennessee State

May 1-3 - at Alabama

May 5 - vs. Louisville

May 8-10 - at Missouri

May 14-16 - vs. South Carolina

