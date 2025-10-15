Full 2026 Vanderbilt Baseball Schedule Released
Vanderbilt baseball released its entire schedule for the 2026 season Wednesday afternoon ahead of its final fall exhibition game.
Vanderbilt’s season begins on Valentine’s Day Weekend when the Commodores travel to Arlington, Texas for the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown against TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, from Feb. 13-15.
On Feb. 17, it is opening day at The Hawk as Vanderbilt hosts Eastern Michigan for two games, followed by three more home games against Marist from Feb. 20-22 and one against Evansville Feb. 24.
Then, it is back on the road as Vanderbilt heads out west to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou College Baseball Classic, where it takes on UC Irvine, Arizona and Oregon Feb. 27-March 1.
Vanderbilt finishes the main portion of its nonconference games hosting Central Arkansas and Troy on March 3 and 4 before a weekend homestand against North Dakota State. The final game before conference play starts is March 10, when Vanderbilt plays Indiana State in Nashville.
Vanderbilt also has midweek nonconference games throughout the season against Indiana, Belmont and renewing its rivalry against Louisville. Of course, the Commodores also face a meat grinder of a SEC slate that includes series against LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 2025 season where it finished in the top four in the SEC during the regular season and won the SEC Tournament in Birmingham. The tournament title earned the Commodores the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the season ended in upset fashion at the Nashville regional. This upcoming season, Vanderbilt looks to bounce back and make a deep postseason run.
But first, Vanderbilt closes its fall season at home Friday evening against Murray State. The two schools will play two, seven-inning games. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. CT.
Here is the entire 2026 Vanderbilt baseball schedule.
2026 Vanderbilt Baseball Schedule
Feb. 13 - TCU (Neutral Site)
Feb. 14 - Texas Tech (Neutral Site)
Feb. 15 - Oklahoma State (Neutral Site)
Feb. 17-18 - vs. Eastern Michigan
Feb. 20-22 - vs. Marist
Feb. 24 - vs. Evansville
Feb. 27 - UC Irvine (Neutral Site)
Feb. 28 - Arizona (Neutral Site)
March 1 - Oregon (Neutral Site)
March 3 - vs. Central Arkansas
March 4 - vs. Troy
March 6-8 - vs. North Dakota State
March 10 - vs. Indiana State
March 13-15 - vs. LSU
March 17 - vs. Indiana
March 20-22 - at Mississippi State
March 24 - vs. Tennessee Tech
March 27-29 - vs. Tennessee
March 31 - vs. Belmont
April 2-4 - at Texas A&M
April 7 - vs. Eastern Kentucky
April 10-12 - vs. Oklahoma
April 14 - at Lipscomb
April 17-19 - at Kentucky
April 21 - vs. Xavier
April 24-26 - vs. Texas
April 28 - vs. Middle Tennessee State
May 1-3 - at Alabama
May 5 - vs. Louisville
May 8-10 - at Missouri
May 14-16 - vs. South Carolina