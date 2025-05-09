Game Preview: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Game 1
Expect emotions to be running high this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Not only because Vanderbilt and Tennessee’s baseball rivalry has been one-sided in recent years.
Nor is it because Vanderbilt and Tennessee’s history dates back to 1897 and there’s bragging rights and its not because the series winner will be nearly guaranteed to host a NCAA Regional.
Nor is it because the Volunteers have lost their last three series and the Commodores are ranked higher. And it’s not because Tennessee is the reigning national champion.
It is all of those reasons. Imagine those emotions being thrown into a blender, mixed up and served the Commodores and Volunteers. Those emotions will show up eventually this weekend and knowing how Tennessee coach Tony Vitello can be, there’s guaranteed to be a viral video clip or two.
The rivalry series continues in its 128-year history Friday night, but don’t expect much offense. Both Vanderbilt and Tennessee are putting their ace pitchers on the mound.
The Commodores, who have had their fare share of struggles at the plate, will face the nation’s leader in strikeouts, Liam Doyle. JD Thompson, Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher for Friday, isn’t leading the nation in any categories, but he’s a big reason why the Commodores’ pitching staff ranks at the top of several other categories.
Here’s everything to know about the series-opening game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jayden Davis, DH
- Jacob Humphrey, DH
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup
- Gavin Kilen, SS
- Andrew Fischer, 1B
- Hunter Ensley, CF
- Dalton Bargo, LF
- Dean Curley, 2B
- Reese Chapman, RF
- Cannon Peebles, C
- Jay Abernathy, DH
- Manny Marin, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (4-4, 3.95 ERA, 66 IP, 88 SO, 21 BB, 29 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Liam Doyle (8-2, 2.39 ERA, 67.2 IP, 115 SO, 23 BB, 18 ER, .147 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt
Out
RHP Hudson Barton
Questionable
UTIL Jacob Humphrey
Tennessee
Out
INF Alberto Osuna
Weather Forecast
AccuWeather’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s at gametime. Winds are expected to be slight at 8 mph and gusts up to 17 mph.
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-15, 14-10 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (38-11, 14-10 SEC)
When: 4:30 p.m., Friday; 4:30 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network (Game 1) and ESPN2 (Games 2 and 3)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats