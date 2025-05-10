Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Game 2

Friday night's outcome wasn't a surprise considering the Volunteers' pitcher and the Commodores' offense. But will we see a similar game Saturday? Or will Vandy's bats show up?

Tennessee's Dean Curley (1) and Tennessee's Manny Marin (4) celebrate a call in Tennessee's favor during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
Tennessee's Dean Curley (1) and Tennessee's Manny Marin (4) celebrate a call in Tennessee's favor during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outcome of Friday’s series-opening game between No. 11 Vanderbilt and No. 15 Tennessee shouldn’t have been too surprising.

The Commodores struggled to do anything at the plate against Tennessee’s Liam Doyle, who leads the nation in strikeouts and is one of the best MLB draft prospects. Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher, JD Thompson, didn’t reach double-digit strikeouts for the first time in three outings and had to work his way out of a couple jams. But he left the game with Vanderbilt still having a chance to win.

Once Doyle left the game before the start of the eighth, the Commodores’ offense came to life, getting three hits and scoring two runs including a solo home run by Brodie Johnston. But it was too little, too late.

If you’ve been following Vanderbilt this season, you’ll recognize that story pattern because that’s the team the Commodores are. They have their moments, but they’re not very good, especially against top tier pitchers. Vanderbilt has to rely on its pitching and fielding (both of which are great) and hope its offense can get enough runners on base to do something.

That was the case Friday and it’ll be the case again Saturday. Tennessee’s projected starter may not put up stat lines like Doyle’s, but Marcus Phillips is a good pitcher. Two weeks ago, in Baton Rouge, Phillips held LSU to just three hits and two runs while striking out six in 6.2 innings of work.

Saturday would be a good time for Vanderbilt’s offense to have one of their moments.

Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s game between the Commodores and Volunteers.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, 2B
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, LF
  6. Mac Rose, C
  7. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, DH

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup

  1. Gavin Kilen, SS
  2. Andrew Fischer, 1B
  3. Hunter Ensley, CF
  4. Dalton Bargo, LF
  5. Dean Curley, 2B
  6. Reese Chapman, RF
  7. Manny Marin, 3B
  8. Cannon Peebles, C
  9. Chris Newstrom, DH

Pitching Matchup

RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 54 IP, 73 SO, 24 BB, 27 ER, .216 b/avg.) vs. RHP Marcus Phillips (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 72 SO, 23 BB, 20 ER, .211 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Vanderbilt

Out

RHP Hudson Barton

Tennessee

Out

INF Alberto Osuna

Weather Forecast

This series may be one of the only SEC series this weekend not to be impacted the storms yesterday or today. There’s a chance for some rain showers early Saturday and later at night, but the game should be dry. Expect cloudy skies, though, and temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be minimal at only seven mph and gusts up to nine.

How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee

Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-16, 14-11 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (39-11, 15-10 SEC)

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

