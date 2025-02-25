Game Preview: No. 15 Vanderbilt Baseball Hosts Tennessee Tech
Vanderbilt faces some big challenges this weekend, but can’t overlook a smaller, instate school coming to Hawkins Field today.
The No. 15 Commodores (7-1, six-game win streak) host Tennessee Tech (6-2) on Tuesday at home before heading out west for the Southern California College Baseball Classic where Vanderbilt will face UCLA, USC and UConn.
Vanderbilt has already announced its starting lineup that’ll face the Golden Eagles, which can be found below with a weather report, tv listing and other information.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnson, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
SP – Austin Nye, RHP
Pitching Outlook
The Commodores’ Nye will make his second start of the season. He pitched three innings against Air Force last week and allowed just one hit and struck out five batters, but also had three walks. The Commodores went on to win that game 3-1.
Weather Report
Clear skies are forecasted for Tuesday’s game at Hawkins Field. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s when the first pitch is thrown and could be in the low 50s by the end of the game. The forecast calls for a slight win of 5 miles per hour and wind gusts reaching 12 mph.
How to Watch and Other Facts
TV: SEC Network+
Listen: 94.9 the Fan
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 8, Tennessee Tech 7 in 11 innings (April 30, 20245)
All-time series record: 50-23, Vanderbilt