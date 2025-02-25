Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 15 Vanderbilt Baseball Hosts Tennessee Tech

The Commodores look to extend their six-game win streak on Tuesday against Tennessee Tech. Find out who the Commodores will start here.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's Jacob Humphrey records a hit last weekend against Saint Mary's.
Vanderbilt's Jacob Humphrey records a hit last weekend against Saint Mary's. / Vanderbilt Commodores Athletics

Vanderbilt faces some big challenges this weekend, but can’t overlook a smaller, instate school coming to Hawkins Field today.

The No. 15 Commodores (7-1, six-game win streak) host Tennessee Tech (6-2) on Tuesday at home before heading out west for the Southern California College Baseball Classic where Vanderbilt will face UCLA, USC and UConn.

Vanderbilt has already announced its starting lineup that’ll face the Golden Eagles, which can be found below with a weather report, tv listing and other information.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnson, 3B
  5. Mac Rose, DH
  6. Colin Barczi, C
  7. Mike Mancini, 2B
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Jonathan Vastine, SS
    SP – Austin Nye, RHP

Pitching Outlook

The Commodores’ Nye will make his second start of the season. He pitched three innings against Air Force last week and allowed just one hit and struck out five batters, but also had three walks. The Commodores went on to win that game 3-1.

Weather Report

Clear skies are forecasted for Tuesday’s game at Hawkins Field. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s when the first pitch is thrown and could be in the low 50s by the end of the game. The forecast calls for a slight win of 5 miles per hour and wind gusts reaching 12 mph.

How to Watch and Other Facts

TV: SEC Network+

Listen: 94.9 the Fan

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 8, Tennessee Tech 7 in 11 innings (April 30, 20245)

All-time series record: 50-23, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball