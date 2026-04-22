Where Vanderbilt Baseball is in Latest Tournament Projection: The Anchor

With a month left in the regular season, Vanderbilt baseball is not in a desired position. The Commodores are 9-9 in SEC play and have nearly as many losses as it did all last season with a record of 25-17 going into this weekend’s series against Texas.

Right now, Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament hopes are not high, but there is still plenty of time to get things going down the stretch and secure a spot in the tournament field.

Tuesday morning, Baseball America released its latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection. In the projection, Vanderbilt is listed in the “Next Four Out” as the eighth team on the outside looking in. It is not the best place to be but it is better than where it was six days ago.

The Commodores have the time and the schedule to make up eight or more spots. Vanderbilt has series against Texas at home this week and Alabama on the road next week that provide great opportunities to shoot up the RPI rankings and put resume-building wins on the resume.

To end the season, Vanderbilt has a road series against a dead last Missouri team and a 15th place South Carolina team at home. They are two series in which Vanderbilt should walk away with a 4-2 record, if not, better.

Vanderbilt’s first game against Texas takes place Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season

136 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Vanderbilt football released its promotional schedule for the 2026 season. Family weekend will take place on Sep. 19 against NC State while Senior Day is against Tennessee to finish the regular season Nov. 28.

Class of 2029 quarterback Logan Lucero posted on Twitter/X that he has received an offer from Vanderbilt football. Lucero is a 6-foot-3 Dallas, Texas native.

Vanderbilt football cornerback Dannett Mustafa got two Golden Dore awards from the Vanderbilt athletics department.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat Xavier 11-1.

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the SEC Championships, Day 1.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"Coach [Dick] Vermeil was a very tough football coach,” said Harrison. “He ran a tough camp. He was a very emotional guy, and I would say he still is an emotional guy. I can’t say enough about how much I respect him. I learned a lot from him through his system. Some of the things I learned from him I try to use in coaching today Dennis Harrison

We’ll Leave You With This…

From the classroom to the court! pic.twitter.com/IgCVZaq1wf — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) April 21, 2026

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