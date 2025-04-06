Game Preview: No. 23 Vanderbilt Has Chance at Historical Weekend
No. 23 Vanderbilt has a chance to do something it has never done before: sweep Florida on the Gators’ own field. After winning the first game Friday 6-0 and game two Saturday 3-2, the Commodores need a win Sunday to sweep a struggling Gators’ team.
Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s series finale between the Commodores and Gators, including starting lineups, injury and weather reports, and how to watch or listen to the game:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
- Justin Nadeau, 2B
- Bobby Boser, 3B
- Colby Shelton, SS
- Luke Heyman, C
- Brendan Lawson, 1B
- Blake Cyr, LF
- Landon Stripling, DH
- Ashton Wilson, RF
- Hayden Yost, CF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brennan Seiber (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 15.2 IP, 22 SO, 8 BB, .146 b/avg) vs. RHP Alex Philpott (0-2, 7.23 ERA, 18.2 IP, 25 SO, 7 BB, .278 b/avg)
Injury Report
Sunday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report has not changed from previous reports. RHP England Bryan is out for Vanderbilt and Florida’s list includes infielder Cade Kurland, LHPs Pierce Coppola and Frank Menendez, and RHP Matthew Jenkins.
Weather Report
Once again, the Commodores and Gators will have near-perfect baseball weather Sunday. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperatures in the low 80s and slight increase as the game progresses into the afternoon. Winds are expected to be around 15 mph with gusts reaching as high as 29 mph. And because it is Florida, humidity levels are expected to be above 50 percent.
How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida, Game 3
When: 11 a.m., Sunday
Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: StatBroadcast