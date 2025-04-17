Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt

The Commodores begin their SEC series against the Bulldogs, who lead the nation in home runs.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin work with his team before a game against Georgia State at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin work with his team before a game against Georgia State at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The last four games for No. 19 Vanderbilt has had a rough last four games. The Commodores have gone 2-2 in that stretch, but the two losses were big losses to No. 17 Oklahoma and one of the two wins was an extra innings win against Lipscomb, who has a sub .500 record.

Unfortunately, the opponents won't be getting any easier, starting with No. 5 Georgia this weekend. Here's everything to know ahead of Thursday's series-opening game:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  3. Riley Nelson, DH
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  6. Braden Holcomb, 1B
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Slate Alford, 3B
  2. Kolby Branch, SS
  3. Christian Adams, 2B
  4. Ryland Zaborowski, 1B
  5. Nolan McCarthy, LF
  6. Robbie Burnett, RF
  7. Tre Phelps, DH
  8. Devin Obee, CF
  9. Henry Hunter, C

Pitching Matchup

RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 43 SO, 15, 13 ER, .147 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP 56 SO, 17 BB, 23 ER, . 236 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Vanderbilt has just one player unavailable for Thursday’s game against Georgia. RHP Hudson Barton was listed as out in the Student-Athlete Availability Report. The Bulldogs will have their full roster available.

Weather Report

The Commodores and Bulldogs have to contend with a small chance of rain and some slight winds Thursday night. AccuWeather’s forecast has a 32 percent chance of rain and wind gusts up to 21 mile per hour. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s at first pitch and dip into the upper 60s later in the game.

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt

Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (33-6, 10-5 SEC) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (27-10, 8-7 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Thursday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball