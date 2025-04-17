Game Preview: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
The last four games for No. 19 Vanderbilt has had a rough last four games. The Commodores have gone 2-2 in that stretch, but the two losses were big losses to No. 17 Oklahoma and one of the two wins was an extra innings win against Lipscomb, who has a sub .500 record.
Unfortunately, the opponents won't be getting any easier, starting with No. 5 Georgia this weekend. Here's everything to know ahead of Thursday's series-opening game:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Riley Nelson, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Braden Holcomb, 1B
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Slate Alford, 3B
- Kolby Branch, SS
- Christian Adams, 2B
- Ryland Zaborowski, 1B
- Nolan McCarthy, LF
- Robbie Burnett, RF
- Tre Phelps, DH
- Devin Obee, CF
- Henry Hunter, C
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 43 SO, 15, 13 ER, .147 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP 56 SO, 17 BB, 23 ER, . 236 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt has just one player unavailable for Thursday’s game against Georgia. RHP Hudson Barton was listed as out in the Student-Athlete Availability Report. The Bulldogs will have their full roster available.
Weather Report
The Commodores and Bulldogs have to contend with a small chance of rain and some slight winds Thursday night. AccuWeather’s forecast has a 32 percent chance of rain and wind gusts up to 21 mile per hour. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s at first pitch and dip into the upper 60s later in the game.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (33-6, 10-5 SEC) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (27-10, 8-7 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Thursday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats