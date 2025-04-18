Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt

The Commodores and Bulldogs return to action Friday night at Hawkins Field. Here's everything to know ahead of first pitch.

Vanderbilt centerfielder RJ Austin high fives his teammates as the Commodores prepared to face Texas A&M on Friday.
Vanderbilt centerfielder RJ Austin high fives his teammates as the Commodores prepared to face Texas A&M on Friday. / Vanderbilt Athletics

One of the nation’s leading home run hitters may not be available to No. 5 Georgia on Friday night.

In the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 3-1 win by No. 19 Vanderbilt, Ryland Zaborowski left the game with an undisclosed injury. There wasn’t a big collision or anything, but one of the Bulldogs’ batters with 16 home runs is listed as a game time decision.

UPDATE: Zaborowski was not included in the Bulldogs' starting lineup.

Georgia leads the nation in home runs, averaging more than 2.5 per game. But Vanderbilt’s JD Thompson gave up just one homer Thursday – the first batter he faced – was a shut down artist the rest of the game, registering 14 strikeouts in eight innings of work.

Here’s everything to know for Friday’s second game between the Commodores and Bulldogs:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  3. Riley Nelson, DH
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  6. Braden Holcomb, 1B
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Ryan Black, DH
  2. Slate Alford, 3B
  3. Robbie Burnett, RF
  4. Tre Phelps, LF
  5. Christian Adams, 2B
  6. Daniel Jackson, C
  7. Brennan Hudson, 1B
  8. Nolan McCarthy, CF
  9. Kolby Branch, SS

Pitching Matchup

RHP Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18 ERA, 23.2 IP, 36 SO, 10 BB, 11 ER, .222 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.32 ERA, 43.1 IP, 55 SO, 17 BB, .209 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Ryland Zaborowski is listed as game time decision for Georgia, while Vanderbilt will be without RHP Hudson Barton for Friday night’s game.

Weather Report

The Commodores and Bulldogs don’t have to worry about any rain in the AccuWeather forecast, but will have to contend with winds again. The forecast has winds at 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperature at gametime will be in the mid-80s and dip into the upper 70s later in the evening.

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt

Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (33-7, 10-6 SEC) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (28-10, 9-7 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

