Game Preview: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
One of the nation’s leading home run hitters may not be available to No. 5 Georgia on Friday night.
In the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 3-1 win by No. 19 Vanderbilt, Ryland Zaborowski left the game with an undisclosed injury. There wasn’t a big collision or anything, but one of the Bulldogs’ batters with 16 home runs is listed as a game time decision.
UPDATE: Zaborowski was not included in the Bulldogs' starting lineup.
Georgia leads the nation in home runs, averaging more than 2.5 per game. But Vanderbilt’s JD Thompson gave up just one homer Thursday – the first batter he faced – was a shut down artist the rest of the game, registering 14 strikeouts in eight innings of work.
Here’s everything to know for Friday’s second game between the Commodores and Bulldogs:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Riley Nelson, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Braden Holcomb, 1B
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Ryan Black, DH
- Slate Alford, 3B
- Robbie Burnett, RF
- Tre Phelps, LF
- Christian Adams, 2B
- Daniel Jackson, C
- Brennan Hudson, 1B
- Nolan McCarthy, CF
- Kolby Branch, SS
Pitching Matchup
RHP Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18 ERA, 23.2 IP, 36 SO, 10 BB, 11 ER, .222 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.32 ERA, 43.1 IP, 55 SO, 17 BB, .209 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Ryland Zaborowski is listed as game time decision for Georgia, while Vanderbilt will be without RHP Hudson Barton for Friday night’s game.
Weather Report
The Commodores and Bulldogs don’t have to worry about any rain in the AccuWeather forecast, but will have to contend with winds again. The forecast has winds at 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperature at gametime will be in the mid-80s and dip into the upper 70s later in the evening.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (33-7, 10-6 SEC) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (28-10, 9-7 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats