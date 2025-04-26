Game Preview: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss, Game 2
Vanderbilt's Jacob Humphrey left Friday's series-opening game against Ole Miss with an injury after hitting a triple and later scoring a run. That injury will keep him from Saturday's second game the Commodores hope to win to even the weekend series.
Here’s everything to know ahead of Saturday's second game between the Commodores and Rebels, including starting lineups, a weather report and tv listing information:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Jayden Davis, DH
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Colin Barczi, C
- David Mendez, RF
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
- Hayden Federico, DH
- Luke Hill, 3B
- Will Furniss, 1B
- Mitchell Sanford, LF
- Judd Utermark, 2B
- Isaac Humphrey, CF
- Austin Fawley, C
- Ryan Moerman, RF
- Luke Cheng, SS
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 54.2 IP, 70 SO, 18 BB, 24 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 49 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB, 22 ER, .216 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Whatever injury led to Jacob Humphrey leaving Friday’s game hasn’t gone away. Humphrey was listed as out for Saturday’s game, along with Sawyer Hawks and Hudson Barton. RJ Austin, again, was listed as a gametime decision.
Weather Report
The threat of inclement weather never came to fruition Friday night, but there’s still a chance for some rain Saturday. AccuWeather’s forecast has a 51 percent chance of rain at gametime, but also calls for mostly clear skies the rest of the night. The game will begin in the low 80s and dip down into the 70s later in the night.
How to Watch
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats