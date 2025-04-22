Game Preview: No. 9 Vanderbilt Hosts Middle Tennessee
In its last four SEC series, No. 9 Vanderbilt has gone 7-5 with three of the series being sweeps, one of which was the series loss to Arkansas. However, there’s a trend that has emerged in the last month.
The Commodores beat Eastern Kentucky 10-0 in their midweek game before being swept by then-No. 2 Arkansas. They didn’t have as easy a time against Western Kentucky the following week, needing 10 innings to win 5-4. Vanderbilt then went on to sweep Florida on the road.
After sweeping the Gators, Vanderbilt won easily, 9-2, against Dayton and then proceeded to go 1-2 against then-No. 19 Oklahoma during the weekend. A few days after facing the Sooners, the Commodores battled for 10 innings against Lipscomb, winning 5-4.
Vanderbilt then went on to sweep then-No. 3 Georgia in a series that, for the most part, wasn’t very close.
So, when the Commodores have a close midweek game, they have a great weekend series. When the Commodores win their midweek game easily, they struggle in the weekend series. Of course, the midweek game may have no impact on the weekend series, but trends happen for a reason.
And now Vanderbilt hosts Middle Tennessee, who has a losing record (Lipscomb did too), but also beat Western Kentucky 10-3 last Saturday.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Staring Lineup
1. CF - Eston Snider
2. 3B - Clay Badylak
3. DH - Brett Condoholen
4. C - Tyler Minnick
5. LF - Keaton Ray
6. SS - Matt Wolfe
7. RF - Brett Rogers
8. 1B - Hayden Miller
9. 2B - Cooper Clapp
Pitching Matchup
RHP (2-2, 10.24 ERA, 19.1 IP, 14 SO, 11 BB, 22 ER, vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 40 SO, 13 BB, 5 ER, .196 b/avg.)
Weather Report
The Commodores and Blue Raiders will have a partly sunny day to play on with temperatures in the mid 70s. There’s no rain in AccuWeather’s forecast and winds are expected to be minimal with gusts reaching 16 mph. Humidity levels will be at 46 percent at first-pitch.
How to Watch: Middle Tennessee at No. 9 Vanderbilt
Who: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-22, 4-11 CUSA) at No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores(30-10, 11-7 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats