Game Preview: Oklahoma vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Tournament First Round
No. 9 Vanderbilt got a big boost in the RPI rankings without playing a game this week.
The Commodores (39-16, 19-11 SEC) moved into the No. 1 spot in D1Baseball.com's RPI Rankings after the previous No. 1 team, Georgia, lost to Oklahoma in a second round SEC Tournament game on Wednesday.
It's a great development for Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament resume, but this new development could change very quickly. Especially since Vanderbilt faces the team that beat Georgia for its SEC Tournament quarterfinal game, Oklahoma (35-19, 14-16 SEC).
The Sooners won a series earlier this season against Vanderbilt, but that series was also the launching point for a more potent Commodore offense.
Another thing working in Vanderbilt's favor is they won't have to see ace pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, who led the Sooners to a 3-2 win against Georgia on Wednesday.
Here's everything to know about Thursday's quarterfinal SEC Tournament game between Vanderbilt and Oklahoma:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Sam Christiansen, RF
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Jason Walk, CF
- Scott Mudler, DH
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Brayden Horton, 1B
- Dawson Willis, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP Cade Crossland (4-4, 7.02 ERA, 57.2 IP, 72 SO, 31 BB, 45 ER, .263 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (4-5, 4.21 ERA, 77 IP, 99 SO, 26 BB, 36 ER, .247 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt
Out
RHP Hudson Barton
Game Time Decision
C Colin Barczi
Weather Forecast
Vanderbilt and Oklahoma will have about as near-perfect weather conditions you could ask for. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at first-pitch and dip into the mid-70s. Winds aren’t expected to be significant. Winds will be traveling northwest around seven mph and gusts reaching as high as 16 mph. Humidity levels will be at 45 percent.
How to Watch: No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores
When: Roughly 45 minutes after conclusion of Tennessee-Texas game
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats