Team-By-Team 2026 SEC Football Schedule, First With Nine League Games
Southeastern Conference football fans got their first look at what a nine-game league schedule will look like as the league anounced the the football schedules for all 16 teams for the 2026 season.
The SEC announced back in August that it would begin playing nine conference games for each team beginning in 2026. The league also required that all schools continue to schedule at least one opponent from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences, or Notre Dame.
As a reminder, each school will play three annual opponents, the remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools, and each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Sept. 5 EAST CAROLINA
Sept. 12 at Kentucky
Sept. 19 FLORIDA STATE
Sept. 26 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 3 at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 GEORGIA
Oct. 17 at Tennessee
Oct. 24 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 at LSU
Nov. 14 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 21 UT-CHATTANOOGA
Nov. 28 AUBURN
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sept. 5 NORTH ALABAMA
Sept. 12 at Utah
Sept. 19 GEORGIA
Sept. 26 TULSA
Oct. 3 at Texas A&M
Oct. 10 TENNESSEE
Oct. 17 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 24 Open Date
Oct. 31 MISSOURI
Nov. 7 at Auburn
Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 at Texas
Nov. 28 LSU
Auburn Tigers
Sept. 5 vs. BAYLOR (Atlanta)
Sept. 12 SOUTHERN MISS
Sept. 19 FLORIDA
Sept. 26 VANDERBILT
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 Open Date
Oct. 17 at Georgia
Oct. 24 LSU
Oct. 31 at Ole Miss
Nov. 7 ARKANSAS
Nov. 14 at Mississippi State
Nov. 21 SAMFORD
Nov. 28 at Alabama
Florida Gators
Sept. 5 FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 12 CAMPBELL
Sept. 19 at Auburn
Sept. 26 OLE MISS
Oct. 3 at Missouri
Oct. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 17 at Texas
Oct. 24 Open Date
Oct. 31 vs. Georgia (Atlanta)
Nov. 7 OKLAHOMA
Nov. 14 at Kentucky
Nov. 21 VANDERBILT
Nov. 28 at Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
Sept. 5 TENNESSEE STATE
Sept. 12 WESTERN KENTUCKY
Sept. 19 at Arkansas
Sept. 26 OKLAHOMA
Oct. 3 VANDERBILT
Oct. 10 at Alabama
Oct. 17 AUBURN
Oct. 24 Open Date
Oct. 31 vs. FLORIDA (Atlanta)
Nov. 7 at Ole Miss
Nov. 14 MISSOURI
Nov. 21 at South Carolina
Nov. 28 GEORGIA TECH
Kentucky Wildcats
Sept. 5 YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 12 ALABAMA
Sept. 19 at Texas A&M
Sept. 26 SOUTH ALABAMA
Oct. 3 at South Carolina
Oct. 10 LSU
Oct. 17 at Oklahoma
Oct. 24 VANDERBILT
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 at Tennessee
Nov. 14 FLORIDA
Nov. 21 at Missouri
Nov. 28 LOUISVILLE
LSU Tigers
Sept. 5 CLEMSON
Sept. 12 LOUISIANA TECH
Sept. 19 at Ole Miss
Sept. 26 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 3 McNEESE STATE
Oct. 10 at Kentucky
Oct. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 24 at Auburn
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 ALABAMA
Nov. 14 TEXAS
Nov. 21 at Tennessee
Nov. 28 at Arkansas
Ole Miss Rebels
Sept. 5 or 6 vs. Louisville (Nashville)
Sept. 12 CHARLOTTE
Sept. 19 LSU
Sept. 26 at Florida
Oct. 3 Open Date
Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17 MISSOURI
Oct. 24 at Texas
Oct. 31 AUBURN
Nov. 7 GEORGIA
Nov. 14 at Oklahoma
Nov. 21 WOFFORD
Nov. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sept. 5 LOUISIANA-MONROE
Sept. 12 at Minnesota
Sept. 19 at South Carolina
Sept. 26 MISSOURI
Oct. 3 ALABAMA
Oct. 10 Open Date
Oct. 17 at LSU
Oct. 24 OKLAHOMA
Oct. 31 at Texas
Nov. 7 VANDERBILT
Nov. 14 AUBURN
Nov. 21 TENNESSEE TECH
Nov. 28 at Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Sept. 5 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Sept. 12 at Kansas
Sept. 19 TROY
Sept. 26 at Mississippi State
Oct. 3 FLORIDA
Oct. 10 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 17 at Ole Miss
Oct. 24 Open Date
Oct. 31 at Arkansas
Nov. 7 TEXAS
Nov. 14 at Georgia
Nov. 21 KENTUCKY
Nov. 28 OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma Sooners
Sept. 5 TEXAS-EL PASO
Sept. 12 at Michigan
Sept. 19 NEW MEXICO
Sept. 26 at Georgia
Oct. 3 Open Date
Oct. 10 vs. TEXAS (Dallas)
Oct. 17 KENTUCKY
Oct. 24 at Mississippi State
Oct. 31 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 7 at Florida
Nov. 14 OLE MISS
Nov. 21 TEXAS A&M
Nov. 28 at Missouri
South Carolina Gamecocks
Sept. 5 KENT STATE
Sept. 12 TOWSON
Sept. 19 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 26 at Alabama
Oct. 3 KENTUCKY
Oct. 10 at Florida
Oct. 17 Open Date
Oct. 24 TENNESSEE
Oct. 31 at Oklahoma
Nov. 7 TEXAS A&M
Nov. 14 at Arkansas
Nov. 21 GEORGIA
Nov. 28 at Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
Sept. 5 FURMAN
Sept. 12 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 19 KENNESAW STATE
Sept. 26 TEXAS
Oct. 3 AUBURN
Oct. 10 at Arkansas
Oct. 17 ALABAMA
Oct. 24 at South Carolina
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 KENTUCKY
Nov. 14 at Texas A&M
Nov. 21 LSU
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt
Texas Longhorns
Sept. 5 TEXAS STATE
Sept. 12 OHIO STATE
Sept. 19 UTSA
Sept. 26 at Tennessee
Oct. 3 Open Date
Oct. 10 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Oct. 17 FLORIDA
Oct. 24 OLE MISS
Oct. 31 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 7 at Missouri
Nov. 14 at LSU
Nov. 21 ARKANSAS
Nov. 27 (Fri.) at Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies
Sept. 5 MISSOURI STATE
Sept. 12 ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 19 KENTUCKY
Sept. 26 at LSU
Oct. 3 ARKANSAS
Oct. 10 at Missouri
Oct. 17 CITADEL
Oct. 24 at Alabama
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 at South Carolina
Nov. 14 TENNESSEE
Nov. 21 at Oklahoma
Nov. 27 (Fri.) TEXAS
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sept. 5 AUSTIN PEAY
Sept. 12 DELAWARE
Sept. 19 NC STATE
Sept. 26 at Auburn
Oct. 3 at Georgia
Oct. 10 OLE MISS
Oct. 17 ARKANSAS
Oct. 24 at Kentucky
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 ALABAMA
Nov. 21 at Florida
Nov. 28 TENNESSEE
