Team-By-Team 2026 SEC Football Schedule, First With Nine League Games

Southeastern Conference football fans got their first look at what a nine-game league schedule will look like as the league anounced the the football schedules for all 16 teams for the 2026 season.

The SEC announced back in August that it would begin playing nine conference games for each team beginning in 2026. The league also required that all schools continue to schedule at least one opponent from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences, or Notre Dame.

As a reminder, each school will play three annual opponents, the remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools, and each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

Alabama Crimson Tide Sept. 5 EAST CAROLINA

Sept. 12 at Kentucky

Sept. 19 FLORIDA STATE

Sept. 26 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 GEORGIA

Oct. 17 at Tennessee

Oct. 24 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 at LSU

Nov. 14 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 UT-CHATTANOOGA

Nov. 28 AUBURN

Arkansas Razorbacks Sept. 5 NORTH ALABAMA

Sept. 12 at Utah

Sept. 19 GEORGIA

Sept. 26 TULSA

Oct. 3 at Texas A&M

Oct. 10 TENNESSEE

Oct. 17 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 MISSOURI

Nov. 7 at Auburn

Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21 at Texas

Nov. 28 LSU

Auburn Tigers Sept. 5 vs. BAYLOR (Atlanta)

Sept. 12 SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 19 FLORIDA

Sept. 26 VANDERBILT

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 Open Date

Oct. 17 at Georgia

Oct. 24 LSU

Oct. 31 at Ole Miss

Nov. 7 ARKANSAS

Nov. 14 at Mississippi State

Nov. 21 SAMFORD

Nov. 28 at Alabama

Florida Gators Sept. 5 FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 12 CAMPBELL

Sept. 19 at Auburn

Sept. 26 OLE MISS

Oct. 3 at Missouri

Oct. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 17 at Texas

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

Nov. 7 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 14 at Kentucky

Nov. 21 VANDERBILT

Nov. 28 at Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 5 TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 12 WESTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 19 at Arkansas

Sept. 26 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 3 VANDERBILT

Oct. 10 at Alabama

Oct. 17 AUBURN

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 vs. FLORIDA (Atlanta)

Nov. 7 at Ole Miss

Nov. 14 MISSOURI

Nov. 21 at South Carolina

Nov. 28 GEORGIA TECH

Kentucky Wildcats Sept. 5 YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 12 ALABAMA

Sept. 19 at Texas A&M

Sept. 26 SOUTH ALABAMA

Oct. 3 at South Carolina

Oct. 10 LSU

Oct. 17 at Oklahoma

Oct. 24 VANDERBILT

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 at Tennessee

Nov. 14 FLORIDA

Nov. 21 at Missouri

Nov. 28 LOUISVILLE

LSU Tigers Sept. 5 CLEMSON

Sept. 12 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 19 at Ole Miss

Sept. 26 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 3 McNEESE STATE

Oct. 10 at Kentucky

Oct. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 24 at Auburn

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 ALABAMA

Nov. 14 TEXAS

Nov. 21 at Tennessee

Nov. 28 at Arkansas

Ole Miss Rebels Sept. 5 or 6 vs. Louisville (Nashville)

Sept. 12 CHARLOTTE

Sept. 19 LSU

Sept. 26 at Florida

Oct. 3 Open Date

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 MISSOURI

Oct. 24 at Texas

Oct. 31 AUBURN

Nov. 7 GEORGIA

Nov. 14 at Oklahoma

Nov. 21 WOFFORD

Nov. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State Bulldogs Sept. 5 LOUISIANA-MONROE

Sept. 12 at Minnesota

Sept. 19 at South Carolina

Sept. 26 MISSOURI

Oct. 3 ALABAMA

Oct. 10 Open Date

Oct. 17 at LSU

Oct. 24 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 31 at Texas

Nov. 7 VANDERBILT

Nov. 14 AUBURN

Nov. 21 TENNESSEE TECH

Nov. 28 at Ole Miss

Missouri Tigers Sept. 5 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

Sept. 12 at Kansas

Sept. 19 TROY

Sept. 26 at Mississippi State

Oct. 3 FLORIDA

Oct. 10 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 17 at Ole Miss

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 at Arkansas

Nov. 7 TEXAS

Nov. 14 at Georgia

Nov. 21 KENTUCKY

Nov. 28 OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma Sooners Sept. 5 TEXAS-EL PASO

Sept. 12 at Michigan

Sept. 19 NEW MEXICO

Sept. 26 at Georgia

Oct. 3 Open Date

Oct. 10 vs. TEXAS (Dallas)

Oct. 17 KENTUCKY

Oct. 24 at Mississippi State

Oct. 31 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 7 at Florida

Nov. 14 OLE MISS

Nov. 21 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 28 at Missouri

South Carolina Gamecocks Sept. 5 KENT STATE

Sept. 12 TOWSON

Sept. 19 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 26 at Alabama

Oct. 3 KENTUCKY

Oct. 10 at Florida

Oct. 17 Open Date

Oct. 24 TENNESSEE

Oct. 31 at Oklahoma

Nov. 7 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 14 at Arkansas

Nov. 21 GEORGIA

Nov. 28 at Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers Sept. 5 FURMAN

Sept. 12 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 19 KENNESAW STATE

Sept. 26 TEXAS

Oct. 3 AUBURN

Oct. 10 at Arkansas

Oct. 17 ALABAMA

Oct. 24 at South Carolina

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 KENTUCKY

Nov. 14 at Texas A&M

Nov. 21 LSU

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns Sept. 5 TEXAS STATE

Sept. 12 OHIO STATE

Sept. 19 UTSA

Sept. 26 at Tennessee

Oct. 3 Open Date

Oct. 10 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 17 FLORIDA

Oct. 24 OLE MISS

Oct. 31 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 7 at Missouri

Nov. 14 at LSU

Nov. 21 ARKANSAS

Nov. 27 (Fri.) at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies Sept. 5 MISSOURI STATE

Sept. 12 ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 19 KENTUCKY

Sept. 26 at LSU

Oct. 3 ARKANSAS

Oct. 10 at Missouri

Oct. 17 CITADEL

Oct. 24 at Alabama

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 at South Carolina

Nov. 14 TENNESSEE

Nov. 21 at Oklahoma

Nov. 27 (Fri.) TEXAS

Vanderbilt Commodores Sept. 5 AUSTIN PEAY

Sept. 12 DELAWARE

Sept. 19 NC STATE

Sept. 26 at Auburn

Oct. 3 at Georgia

Oct. 10 OLE MISS

Oct. 17 ARKANSAS

Oct. 24 at Kentucky

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 ALABAMA

Nov. 21 at Florida

Nov. 28 TENNESSEE

