Game Preview: Vanderbilt Faces Must-Win Game Against Ole Miss
Is this a must-win game for Vanderbilt?
The No. 9 Commodores (30-13, 11-9 SEC) have already lost their series to No. 23 Ole Miss. Combined with their loss to Middle Tennessee earlier this week, the Commodores are in serious jeopardy of going 0-4 for the week.
Considering the 10-spot jump in nearly every college baseball top 25 ranking Vanderbilt got after sweeping then-No. 3 Georgia, a winless week could see Vanderbilt back where it was two weeks ago.
The Commodores are likely to see a fall in the rankings, but a win Sunday would reduce how far they fall. Remember, the top 16 teams host NCAA Regionals and Vanderbilt is 22-4 at home this season. It’s a much better record than their games not played at Hawkins Field (8-9).
Luckily, the Commodores play in the SEC where “it just means more” including wins that propel teams into the nation’s top 10.
Here’s everything to know ahead of Sunday’s series finale between the Commodores and Rebels, including starting lineups, a weather report and tv listing information:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
- Hayden Federico, LF
- Luke Hill, 3B
- Will Furniss, 1B
- Mitchell Sanford, DH
- Ryan Moerman, RF
- Isaac Humphrey, CF
- Austin Fawley, C
- Owen Paino, 2B
- Luke Cheng, SS
Pitching Matchup
RHP Connor Fennell (4-0, 3.00 ERA, 27 IP, 51 SO, 5 BB, 9 ER, .184 b/avg.) vs. RHP Mason Nichols (3-0, 4.43 ERA, 40.2 IP, 44 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .242 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Sawyer Hawks will again be unavailable for Vanderbilt as he attends a funeral. Hudson Barton and Jacob Humphrey will also be out for Sunday’s game. RJ Austin, once again, was listed as a gametime decision. Ole Miss will have its full roster available as the Rebels go for the series sweep.
Weather Report
The rain has cleared out and the Commodores and Rebels get to play their first game without a significant chance of rain in the forecast. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperatures in the high 80s during Sunday’s game with cloudy skies dissipating as the game progresses. It will be humid, though (53 percent humidity levels).
How to Watch: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss
When: 1:30 p.m., Sunday
Where: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats