Game Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, NCAA Regional Winner's Bracket Game
Baseball players have notoriously good memories, so don’t expect Vanderbilt or Louisville players to be too surprised by what they see Saturday night in Nashville.
The Commodores faced Louisville in their final midweek, non-conference game of the season and lost 5-4. The Cardinals had to use eight different pitchers to get the win and wasn’t even able to take the lead until Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher Austin Nye left the game.
The Cardinals’ best pitcher, Patrick Forbes, wasn’t available for that Tuesday night game and won’t be available this time either after leading Louisville to a win in Friday night’s game against East Tennessee State.
Without its best pitcher available, Louisville could look to implement a similar pitching strategy and use half of its bullpen against the Commodores.
But the Cardinals won’t be facing a freshman this time. They’ll get to face Vanderbilt’s No. 2 starter, Cody Bowker and may also have to contend with a Vanderbilt bullpen that used just one pitcher last night against Wright State.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Louisville Cardinals Starting Lineup
- Lucas Moore, CF
- Matt Klein, C
- Jake Munroe, 3B
- Eddie King Jr., RF
- Garret Pike, DH
- Zion Rose, LF
- Tague Davis, 1B
- Kamau Neighbors, 2B
- Alex Alicea, SS
Pitching Matchup
RHP Cody Bowker (3-4, 4.46 ERA, 66.2 IP, 93 SO, 28 BB, 33 ER, .220 b/avg.) vs. RHP Tucker Biven (3-0, 4.75 ERA, 30.1 IP, 26 SO, 18 BB, 16 ER, .274 b/avg.)
Weather Forecast
Conditions will be fairly good for the Commodores and Cardinals. AccuWeather’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds won’t be as strong as previous games at Hawkins Field at eight mph (west) and gusts up to 14 mph. It’ll be slightly humid, too.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville
Who: Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16, 19-11 SEC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (36-21, 15-15 ACC)
When: 8 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field; Nashville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats