Vanderbilt Commodores

How far did Vanderbilt fall in top 25 rankings after losing series to Auburn?

The Commodores went 2-2 last week with both losses coming against the Tigers, who are poised to leap ahead of Vanderbilt in the rankings.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt baseball players congratulate each other on Saturday's win against Auburn, but it was the only win the Commodores had on the first weekend of SEC play.
Vanderbilt baseball players congratulate each other on Saturday's win against Auburn, but it was the only win the Commodores had on the first weekend of SEC play. / Vanderbilt Athletics

Vanderbilt’s SEC opening series against Auburn was exciting, but not in a good way for the Commodores who lost the series 2-1.

The series result helped Auburn climb up the top 25 rankings, while Vanderbilt fell back. The Commodores fell six spots in D1Baseball’s Top 25 Rankings to No. 22 and they fell fell four spots in the Baseball America College Baseball Top 25 Rankings to No. 18.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the previous week for Vanderbilt:

“Vanderbilt’s five-game winning streak was snapped this weekend by a surging Auburn. After a series-opening loss, the Commodores bounced back with a come-from-behind victory in which six different hitters drove in at least one run and the bullpen duo of Tommy O’Rourke (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) and Miller Green (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combined to throw 3.2 shutout innings. Sunday’s loss is particularly hard to swallow, as the bullpen squandered an excellent start from Cody Bowker (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).”

The Commodores have a chance this week to right their ship, starting Tuesday at home against Belmont. The Commodores will then host Texas A&M in the weekend series. The Aggies are one of the few unranked SEC teams, which is shocking considering they were the preseason No. 1 team in both top 25 rankings.

Here are the complete top 25 college baseball rankings:

D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings

  1. Tennessee (20-0)
  2. LSU (20-1)
  3. Arkansas (18-2)
  4. Georgia (21-2)
  5. Florida State (18-1)
  6. Oregon State (15-3)
  7. Clemson (19-2)
  8. Texas (17-1)
  9. Oregon (17-4)
  10. Oklahoma (17-2)
  11. Wake Forest (18-3)
  12. Alabama (20-1)
  13. Florida (16-5)
  14. Stanford (15-3)
  15. Dallas Baptist (14-5)
  16. Louisville (16-3)
  17. North Carolina (16-4)
  18. Ole Miss (15-4)
  19. Southern Miss (14-6)
  20. Auburn (16-4)
  21. UC Santa Barbara (15-4)
  22. Vanderbilt (15-5)
  23. Virginia (12-6)
  24. Coastal Carolina (15-5)
  25. Troy (15-5)

Baseball America College Baseball Top 25 Rankings

  1. Tennessee (20-0)
  2. LSU (20-1)
  3. Arkansas (18-2)
  4. Florida State (18-1)
  5. Texas (17-1)
  6. Georgia (21-2)
  7. Clemson (19-2)
  8. Florida (16-5)
  9. Oklahoma (17-2)
  10. Alabama (20-1)
  11. Oregon state (15-3)
  12. Wake Forest (18-3)
  13. Oregon (7-4)
  14. Stanford (15-3)
  15. Louisville (16-3)
  16. North Carolina (16-4)
  17. Auburn (16-4)
  18. Vanderbilt (15-5)
  19. Ole Miss (15-4)
  20. UC Irvine (14-5)
  21. Dallas Baptist (14-5)
  22. Virginia (12-6)
  23. Arizona (15-4)
  24. Kentucky (14-4)
  25. West Virginia (16-1)

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball