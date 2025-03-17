How far did Vanderbilt fall in top 25 rankings after losing series to Auburn?
Vanderbilt’s SEC opening series against Auburn was exciting, but not in a good way for the Commodores who lost the series 2-1.
The series result helped Auburn climb up the top 25 rankings, while Vanderbilt fell back. The Commodores fell six spots in D1Baseball’s Top 25 Rankings to No. 22 and they fell fell four spots in the Baseball America College Baseball Top 25 Rankings to No. 18.
Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the previous week for Vanderbilt:
“Vanderbilt’s five-game winning streak was snapped this weekend by a surging Auburn. After a series-opening loss, the Commodores bounced back with a come-from-behind victory in which six different hitters drove in at least one run and the bullpen duo of Tommy O’Rourke (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) and Miller Green (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combined to throw 3.2 shutout innings. Sunday’s loss is particularly hard to swallow, as the bullpen squandered an excellent start from Cody Bowker (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).”
The Commodores have a chance this week to right their ship, starting Tuesday at home against Belmont. The Commodores will then host Texas A&M in the weekend series. The Aggies are one of the few unranked SEC teams, which is shocking considering they were the preseason No. 1 team in both top 25 rankings.
Here are the complete top 25 college baseball rankings:
D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (20-0)
- LSU (20-1)
- Arkansas (18-2)
- Georgia (21-2)
- Florida State (18-1)
- Oregon State (15-3)
- Clemson (19-2)
- Texas (17-1)
- Oregon (17-4)
- Oklahoma (17-2)
- Wake Forest (18-3)
- Alabama (20-1)
- Florida (16-5)
- Stanford (15-3)
- Dallas Baptist (14-5)
- Louisville (16-3)
- North Carolina (16-4)
- Ole Miss (15-4)
- Southern Miss (14-6)
- Auburn (16-4)
- UC Santa Barbara (15-4)
- Vanderbilt (15-5)
- Virginia (12-6)
- Coastal Carolina (15-5)
- Troy (15-5)
Baseball America College Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (20-0)
- LSU (20-1)
- Arkansas (18-2)
- Florida State (18-1)
- Texas (17-1)
- Georgia (21-2)
- Clemson (19-2)
- Florida (16-5)
- Oklahoma (17-2)
- Alabama (20-1)
- Oregon state (15-3)
- Wake Forest (18-3)
- Oregon (7-4)
- Stanford (15-3)
- Louisville (16-3)
- North Carolina (16-4)
- Auburn (16-4)
- Vanderbilt (15-5)
- Ole Miss (15-4)
- UC Irvine (14-5)
- Dallas Baptist (14-5)
- Virginia (12-6)
- Arizona (15-4)
- Kentucky (14-4)
- West Virginia (16-1)