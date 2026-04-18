NCAA Gymnastics Championships Live Updates: Can Anyone Beat Oklahoma?

After an action-packed semifinals, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Minnesota have advanced to the 2026 NCAA gymnastics championships semifinal, with a chance to win the title.

Florida and Oklahoma seamlessly advanced to the final on Thursday, with Oklahoma earning the lone score of 198 or higher on the day. LSU overcame a couple bumpy rotations on bars and beam to advance to the Four on the Floor, while Minnesota upset UCLA to reach their first final.

As all four schools aim to add a championship to their trophy case, follow along with Sports Illustrated as we live blog the 2026 NCAA gymnastics championships final.

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