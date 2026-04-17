Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Player From Transfer Portal

NASHVILLE—-Vanderbilt has signed Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Buyuktuncel averaged 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 46.8% from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range. He’s a 6-foot-10 forward from Bursa, Türkiye.

The Nebraska forward started all 33 games for the Cornhuskers as they put together the most successful season in program history. Fred Hoiberg’s team finished the season in the second weekend and took down Vanderbilt on the way there.

Buyuktuncel had 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in that game, including making both of his three-point shot attempts. He played 27 minutes as Vanderbilt saw its season end against the Cornhuskers.

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