How to Watch: Dayton at No. 17 Vanderbilt

The Flyers return to Hawkins Field a year after pulling off a comeback in their first-ever meeting against the Commodores.

Dayton catcher Nolan Watson celebrates with pitcher Nick Wissman after the team's 8-5 win against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Dayton catcher Nolan Watson celebrates with pitcher Nick Wissman after the team's 8-5 win against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dayton and Vanderbilt met just once on the diamond and it didn’t end well for the Commodores.

The Flyers came to Hawkins Field early in the last season and scored seven runs in the eighth inning to come back from a 5-1 deficit and then hold Vanderbilt scoreless in the final two innings to pull off the upset.

Vanderbilt pitcher Ethan McElvain, center, sits in the dugout with teammates after being taken out during the eighth inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Ethan McElvain, center, sits in the dugout with teammates after being taken out during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball game against Dayton Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

In that fateful eighth inning, Dayton started with a single and three-straight walks, scoring one run. Vanderbilt managed to record two outs, but couldn’t end the inning before the Flyers scored six more runs. The Commodores were able to bring a potentially, game-tying run to the plate, but failed to score any runs.

JD Thompson was the starting pitcher for Vanderbilt in last year’s game, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Only three batters from last year’s game – RJ Austin, Jonathan Vastine and Jacob Humphrey – are still with Vanderbilt and they had just one hit amongst the three of them.

Dayton's Alejandro Cazorla, right, celebrates with Edward Yamin IV after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt.
Dayton's Alejandro Cazorla, right, celebrates with Edward Yamin IV after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

That loss didn’t damage Vanderbilt too much, falling to 2-2. This time, though, a loss could be more impactful. With just less than two months left in the season, each game becomes more and more important in the NCAA Tournament seeding.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Friday’s series-opening game between the Commodores and Gators:

Who: Dayton Flyers (17-17, 7-5 A-10) at No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores (24-8, 7-5 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Series: Dayton leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Dayton 8, Vanderbilt 5 (2024)

Last time out, Commodores: def. Florida, 11-3

Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Massachusetts, 9-8

