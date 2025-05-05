Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Louisville

The Commodores will hit the road for their final midweek contest of the season and will put Austin Nye up against his first ranked opponent.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Austin Nye (40) throws to a Tennessee Tech batter in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt freshman Austin Nye has started at least one midweek game each week this season and that won’t change this week. What will change is the level of competition the right-handed pitcher will face.

Nye and the Commodores will head to north to take on No. 20 Louisville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’ll be the first ranked opponent Nye faces in his collegiate career and best since facing Western Kentucky back on April 1.

Nye has been fantastic in his role as the midweek starter. He’s 2-0 in 11 games started and has a 1.83 ERA. He also has 46 strikeouts and only 16 walks. He’s also surrendered just eight earned runs this season. But the Cardinals will be the best team he will face this season.

It’ll be a great barometer for Nye and Vanderbilt because, if Vanderbilt hopes to play deep into the postseason, they’ll need a starter who could go if JD Thompson, Cody Bowker or Connor Fennell need rest and recovery time.

The Cardinals, though, are a unique team. They’re 25-4 at home and already have one win against an SEC team at home this season (Kentucky, 4-3 in 10 innings) but is coming off a series loss to unranked Notre Dame. Prior to that, Louisville took 2-of-3 games from No. 4 Florida State but lost to Kentucky (17-5) in the preceding midweek game.

So, we’ll see what version of the Cardinals the Commodores get. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Vanderbilt’s midweek road game against Louisville:

Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-14, 14-10 SEC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (32-15, 13-11 ACC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series: Vanderbilt leads all-time series 29-12

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 4, Louisville 2 (2024)

Last time out, Commodores: def. Alabama 9-7

Last time out, Cardinals: lost to Notre Dame, 7-4

