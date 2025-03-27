How to Watch: No. 14 Vanderbilt Hosts No. 2 Arkansas
No. 2 Arkansas lost its third game of the season Tuesday night to Missouri Valley Conference leader Missouri State, 14-13, in 10 innings.
Razorbacks’ coach Dave Van Horn dismissed the loss after the game saying, “I like our team. I like the way we play. We just got beat. Whoopee. Move on.” He’ll probably care a little more about a loss this weekend.
No. 14 Vanderbilt will welcome the Razorbacks to Hawkins Field for a three-game series where the Commodores have started the season 16-0. It’s the best start ever for the Commodores at home and currently have a five-game win streak, including a series sweep against Texas A&M.
The Razorbacks’ loss to Missouri State saw a couple of their own streaks come to an end, including a seven-game win streak and an 18-game win streak in midweek games. But don’t be fooled. Arkansas is a great baseball team and the Bears had to use nine different pitchers and mount a five-run comeback in the ninth inning to get the win.
Vanderbilt will need to be at its best if hopes to beat the Razorbacks. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Friday’s series-opening game between the Commodores and Razorbacks:
How to Watch: Arkansas at Vanderbilt
- Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-3, 5-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-5, 4-2 SEC)
- When: 7 p.m., Friday
- Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Series: Arkansas leads the all-time series 35-33
- Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 6 (May 20, 2023)
- Last time out, Commodores: def. Eastern Kentucky, 10-0 (8 innings)
- Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Missouri State, 14-13 (10 innings)