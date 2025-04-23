How to Watch: No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss
No. 9 Vanderbilt baseball looks to erase a difficult midweek performance and keep its conference momentum going as they head to Oxford to take on the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels.
The Commodores dropped a midweek matchup to MTSU, but are coming off a sweep of then top-five Georgia as the starting pitching performed admirably throughout the weekend, limiting the nation's top home run hitting club.
Vanderbilt now embarks on the final four SEC series of the regular season as the 'Dores jockey for seeding in Hoover for the conference tournament and post season positioning. The Commodores enter the weekend No. 4 in the RPI, putting them in strong positioning for the NCAA Tournament, but things won't be easy, starting this weekend in Oxford as Ole miss is No. 15 in RPI and is coming off an exciting midweek victory over Mississippi State.
Who: No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores (30-11, 11-7 SEC) at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (29-12, 10-8 SEC)
When: Friday, April 25, 6:30 p.m. CT. Saturday, April 26, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 27, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: Friday - SEC Network +. Saturday - SEC Network. Sunday - SEC Network +
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: The Commoders lead the series 11-9 dating back to 2015, but the Rebels are 4-2 in games in Oxford, winning both series in the last ten years.
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt swept Ole Miss in 2023 in Nashville. The Commodores have won four of the last five games against the Rebels, dating back to 2021.
Last time out, Commodores: MTSU defeated Vanderbilt 5-3.
Last time out, Rebels: Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State on Tuesday 8-7 in 10 innings.