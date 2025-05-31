Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, NCAA Regional Second Round Game

The Commodores and Cardinals meet Saturday night in a rematch of one the last games the Commodores lost before its nine-game win streak.

Vanderbilt players react after Riley Nelson’s 2-run homer was called foul in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game against Wright State at Hawkins Field Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson’s homer was reviewed and was overturned giving the Vanderbilt a 4-3 lead.
On a Friday night full of NCAA Regional hosts being upset, No. 1 Vanderbilt narrowly avoided joining that list.

The Commodores hit three home runs in the last two innings to score four runs and beat Wright State, 4-3. Now, they’ll face one of the last teams to have beaten them this season.

Vanderbilt has won its last nine games, a streak that began after back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Louisville. The Commodores already got their revenge against the Volunteers and now get their chance at revenge against the Cardinals.

One major difference in this game and the previous meeting with Louisville is the location. The regular season game was a road one for Vanderbilt, who is 10-9 in away games and 29-5 at home.

Louisville also hit three homes run in its Friday win against East Tennessee State University. But the Cardinals did it without the backdrop of a comeback and with some help from a pair of ETSU errors.

The winner of Saturday night’s game will be one win away from advancing to next weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals against the winner of the Hattiesburg NCAA Regional. That regional is one that saw its host, Southern Miss, get upset.

Who:  Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16, 19-11 SEC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (36-21, 15-15 ACC)

When: 8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Hawkins Field; Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads 29-12

Last Meeting: Louisville 5, Vanderbilt 4

Last time out, Commodores: def. Wright State, 4-3

Last time out, Huskies: def. East Tennessee State, 8-3

