How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, NCAA Regional Second Round Game
On a Friday night full of NCAA Regional hosts being upset, No. 1 Vanderbilt narrowly avoided joining that list.
The Commodores hit three home runs in the last two innings to score four runs and beat Wright State, 4-3. Now, they’ll face one of the last teams to have beaten them this season.
Vanderbilt has won its last nine games, a streak that began after back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Louisville. The Commodores already got their revenge against the Volunteers and now get their chance at revenge against the Cardinals.
One major difference in this game and the previous meeting with Louisville is the location. The regular season game was a road one for Vanderbilt, who is 10-9 in away games and 29-5 at home.
Louisville also hit three homes run in its Friday win against East Tennessee State University. But the Cardinals did it without the backdrop of a comeback and with some help from a pair of ETSU errors.
The winner of Saturday night’s game will be one win away from advancing to next weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals against the winner of the Hattiesburg NCAA Regional. That regional is one that saw its host, Southern Miss, get upset.
Who: Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16, 19-11 SEC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (36-21, 15-15 ACC)
When: 8 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field; Nashville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Vanderbilt leads 29-12
Last Meeting: Louisville 5, Vanderbilt 4
Last time out, Commodores: def. Wright State, 4-3
Last time out, Huskies: def. East Tennessee State, 8-3