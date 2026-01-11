Vanderbilt Adds Pair of Power Four Transfers

From the opening day of this year's transfer portal period on January 2 until now, Clark Lea and the Commodores staff have been among the most active units in the nation, adding now eleven new players to the roster for next season with still several days to spare.

On Sunday, January 11, Vanderbilt landed two very impressive transfer prospects, both of whom come from Power Four programs.

The first was interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose, a former 3-Star prospect that spent the past season in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report the news.

DeBose, who originally hails from Theodore High School in Mobile, Alabama, was a member of the 2025 recruiting class, and was ranked as the No. 11 player at his position in the nation, and the No. 13 overall prospect in Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

He stands 6-foot-5, 315 lbs. and has excellent strength, paired with versatility to play multiple positions along the line if required. Throughout his time at Theodore, DeBose served as both a tackle and guard, showing off his impressive skill set in the run and pass game.

While his strength and size is immediately apparent, DeBose does struggle a bit in terms of his footwork and overall agility. He has a tendency to get off balance in pass sets and can be vulnerable to an effective speed rusher.

While he may still need a bit of refinement, the former 3-Star prospect comes with a very high ceiling and could very well be an extremely impactful member of the Commodores' offensive unit next season.

The next player to announce his commitment to Vanderbilt was now former Iowa Hawkeye Brian Allen, Jr. He took to social media to share the news himself, saying in his post, "Onto the next chapter. [Vanderbilt], let's work."

On to the next chapter 🙏🏾@VandyFootball LETS WORK pic.twitter.com/K61EKoYrqz — Brian Allen Jr (@BrianAllenJr21_) January 11, 2026

A 6-foot-3, 264 lb. edge defender that spent the last four seasons in Iowa City, Allen, Jr. is another potential game changer for the Commodores next season.

Originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class where he was rated as a 3-Star prospect, the Woodstock, Illinois native compiled 34 tackles, 5.0 TFL's, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections in his time with the Hawkeyes.

Allen, Jr. redshirted in his freshman season, and joins Vanderbilt with a single season of eligibility remaining.

As a prospect from St. Thomas More High School, he was ranked as the No. 83 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Much like DeBose, Allen is likely to be an instant impact type of addition for the Commodores, but one that brings a much higher level of experience. He saw time in 27 total games across the last three seasons, and now looks ready for his next opportunity.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

CB Trudell Berry DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala EDGE Linus Zunk (Committed to Washington State on 01/08/2026) IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026) LB Jailen Ruth LB Randon Fontenette OT Misael Sandoval RB AJ Newberry RB Chase Gillespie TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2026) WR Tre Richardson (Committed to Louisville on 01/09/2026) WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

