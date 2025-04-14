Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt

Everything to know about the Commodores' next midweek matchup against Lipscomb at Hawkins Field.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Baseball went 2-1 in the Desert Invitational
Vanderbilt Baseball went 2-1 in the Desert Invitational / Vanderbilt Baseball Twitter/X | @Vandyboys

Things could be a lot worse for No. 19 Vanderbilt, but a run-rule win in the series finale against No. 17 Oklahoma helped give the Commodores some momentum headed into the new week.

The Commodores get another chance to build some momentum ahead of a visit from No. 5 Georgia next weekend. Vanderbilt hosts Lipscomb in its midweek game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Commodores have yet to lose a midweek game, with the closest contest against Western Kentucky that Vanderbilt won 5-4 in 10 innings.

READ MORE: How Far Did Vanderbilt Fall in Top 25 Rankings After Oklahoma Losses?

The Bison are coming into Tuesday’s game with momentum of their own after winning its weekend series against Eastern Kentucky by scores of 9-4 and 6-5. Vanderbilt recorded a 1-0 win in eight innings last month against Eastern Kentucky.

Lipscomb has some offensive firepower to bring to Nashville. Three players have batting averages above .300 (and five above .290) and three players with five or more home runs. The Bison are also a decent fielding team, with a .963 team fielding percentage and 46 errors committed (for comparison’s sake, Vanderbilt has a .983 fielding percentage and 21 errors committed).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Tuesday’s midweek game between the Commodores and Bisons:

How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt

Who: Lipscomb Bison (15-19, 8-7 ASUN) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (26-10, 8-7 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Series: Vanderbilt leads all-time series 60-23

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 13, Lipscomb 3 (2024)

Last time out, Commodores: def. 18 Oklahoma, 13-2

Last time out, Bison: def. Eastern Kentucky, 9-4

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball