How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Things could be a lot worse for No. 19 Vanderbilt, but a run-rule win in the series finale against No. 17 Oklahoma helped give the Commodores some momentum headed into the new week.
The Commodores get another chance to build some momentum ahead of a visit from No. 5 Georgia next weekend. Vanderbilt hosts Lipscomb in its midweek game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Commodores have yet to lose a midweek game, with the closest contest against Western Kentucky that Vanderbilt won 5-4 in 10 innings.
The Bison are coming into Tuesday’s game with momentum of their own after winning its weekend series against Eastern Kentucky by scores of 9-4 and 6-5. Vanderbilt recorded a 1-0 win in eight innings last month against Eastern Kentucky.
Lipscomb has some offensive firepower to bring to Nashville. Three players have batting averages above .300 (and five above .290) and three players with five or more home runs. The Bison are also a decent fielding team, with a .963 team fielding percentage and 46 errors committed (for comparison’s sake, Vanderbilt has a .983 fielding percentage and 21 errors committed).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Tuesday’s midweek game between the Commodores and Bisons:
Who: Lipscomb Bison (15-19, 8-7 ASUN) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (26-10, 8-7 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Series: Vanderbilt leads all-time series 60-23
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 13, Lipscomb 3 (2024)
Last time out, Commodores: def. 18 Oklahoma, 13-2
Last time out, Bison: def. Eastern Kentucky, 9-4