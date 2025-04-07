Recent Vanderbilt Commit Jack Wanzung Opens Up on Commodores Decision
Last week, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff added a commitment to the 2025 recruiting class on the final day of the cycle, welcoming athlete prospect Jack Wanzung to the Commodore family and bringing the class total to 14 players.
Wanzung spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his recent decision, highlighting his relationship with the coaching staff as well as the program's culture.
The 6-foot, 190 lb. athlete opened up on his recruitment process, explaining, "Vanderbilt has always been high on my list." He continued, "I have been in contact with the staff for a while now.
Hailing from St. Ignatius High School in Chicago, Illinois, Wanzung is rated by 247Sports as a 2-Star prospect and the No. 231 player at his position in the nation. Though his team struggled throughout the regular season, Wanzung was critical in the Wolfpack's victory in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference (CCL/ESCC) Prep Bowl over Notre Dame College Prep.
The talented two-way player scored three touchdowns in the 33-0 shutout victory, two through the air and one on the ground.
He spoke on where he sees himself playing at the next level, saying, "I plan on playing either wide receiver or defensive back."
Finally, Wanzung shared his main reasons for choosing the Commodores over other schools, focusing on the culture coach Lea has built. He said, "I chose Vanderbilt because of the amazing culture coach Lea has built. This is a place where I know I will be the best player I can possibly be."
Vanderbilt wrapped up the 2025 recruiting cycle with the 76th ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Last season was a step in the right direction for Lea and his staff, but can the Commodores build on that in 2025?
2025 Recruiting Class
- ATH Jack Wanzung, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 03/31/2025)
- CB Vanzale Hinton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Paducah, Kentucky (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Cayden Daniels, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Cordele, Georgia (signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE George Okorie, 6-foot-1, 222 lbs. - Nigeria (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Jake Stanish, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Napierville, Illinois (12/04/2024)
- LB Josiah Broxton, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Tallahassee, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Austin Howard, 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. - Bartlett, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Jack Elliott, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Gabe Fields, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Saint Joseph, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Davin Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Berlin, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Carson Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Cameran Dickson, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Corpus Christi, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lebron Hill, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Hammond, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Kayleb Barnett, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs. - Jenks, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)