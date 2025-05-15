Live Blog: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt (Game One)
Nearly every SEC series this weekend is important in one way or another and Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt is no different. The Commodores probably already have a NCAA Regional host spot locked up, but fortunes can change quickly. Vanderbilt is also playing for a top four seed in the SEC Tournament, that would give the Commodores two byes in tournament.
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of tonight's game below.
Live Updates
1st Inning
T1: Well, that's not the greatest start for Austin Nye. Infield single, batter hit-by-a-pitch, and a full-count RBI double in the first three at-bats was a rough start. Then Nye gives up a three-run home run to James McCoy, putting Kentucky ahead 4-0 without any outs recorded.
Uh oh. Nye got a strikeout and then gives up his second home run to Carson Hansen. Brennan Seiber is warming up in the bullpen for Vanderbilt. Nye gets a second strikeout, but a four-pitch walk ends his SEC debut way, way earlier than anyone expected.
Nye is only a freshman going up against his first SEC lineup and . This experience will help him later next week in Hoover or even in the NCAA Tournament. And it's not impossible for the Commodores to comeback in the bottom half of the inning. But it's certainly a steep hill to climb. Kentucky 5, Vanderbilt 0
Pregame
Taylor: Time flies when you're having fun doesn't it? Or does time just move faster the older you get? Either way, this season feels like it has flown by and now we're at the end of the regular season. Why this series is important has already been covered, so here are three things I'm looking forward to seeing tonight: 1. Austin Nye's weekend rotation and SEC debut; 2. The battle of the SEC's best base-stealing teams; and 3. Will Vanderbilt's offense show up? That last one is somewhat unfair after the awesome showing it had last weekend against Tennessee. But can the Commodores continue that momentum and not look like it did in the first game against Tennessee? We'll find out soon with first-pitching coming up soon.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphery, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup
- Tyler Bell, SS
- Luke Lawrence, 2B
- Cole Hage, LF
- James McCoy, 1B
- Patrick Herrera, 3B
- Carson Hansen, CF
- Ryan Schwartz, RF
- Kyuss Gargett, DH
- Raphael Pelletier, C
Pitching Matchup
RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 4.20 ERA, 49.1 IP, 35 SO, 21 BB, 23 ER, .227 b/avg) vs. RHP Austin Nye (2-0, 2.03 ERA, 44.1 IP, 51 SO, 18 BB, 10 ER, .205 b/avg)
How to Watch: Kentucky at No. 9 Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m., Thursday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats