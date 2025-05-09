Live Blog: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Game 1
No. 11 Vanderbilt heads into enemy territory this weekend for its rivalry series against No. 15 Tennessee. Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis of Friday afternoon's series opening game between the Commodores and Volunteers.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
5th Inning
B5: A very efficient, fast inning from JD Thompson, who threw just nine pitches and got three groundouts to end the inning. Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
T5: That was the first inning Liam Doyle didn't record a strikeout and actually two hard hit fly balls into the outfield. If the Commodores can hold on until Doyle leaves the game, this could get very interesting. Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
4th Inning
B4: RJ Austin drops what would've been a great, highlight reel catch that gives Tennessee a one-out double. JD Thompson struck out the next batter and gave up another walk before ending the inning with his fifth strikeout of the game. Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
T4: Liam Doyle up to 10 strikeouts now, but Riley Nelson did get the second hit for Vanderbilt. Hard to imagine the Commodores will do much at the plate as long as Doyle is in the game. Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
3rd Inning
B3: Good inning for Thompson and the Vanderbilt defense. Only base runner was a one-out walk and was included in the inning-ending double play two pitches later. Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
T3: Jayden Davis gets the first of the game for Vanderbilt, but Liam Doyle continues to dominate on the mound. He has seven strikeouts through three innings (and has thrown 50 pitches). Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
2nd Inning
B2: Uh oh. Volunteers have four hits and all four hits were hard hit balls, which is a troubling sign for Vanderbilt's JD Thompson. Reese Chapman drove in one run with no outs and the first pitch after a mound visit went into the dirt. Thompson then proceeds to strikeout two batters to end the inning with just the one run allowed. Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0
T2: Well, Liam Doyle is showing why he leads the nation in strikeouts. He's faced six batters and struck out four of them (119 on the season now). This has the feeling of a pitcher's duel, but will the Commodores show up at the plate before its too late? Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 0
1st Inning
B1: Big defensive play by Braden Holcomb in left field. With two outs, Tennessee's Hunter Ensley got a hit to left field, but was thrown out trying to reach second base on a perfect throw by Holcomb. Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 0
T1: Vanderbilt doesn't get on base to start the game, but forces Liam Doyle to throw 20 pitches. The first two batters, Rustan Rigdon and RJ Austin struck out but had forced a full count before exiting. Vanderbilt 0, Tennessee 0
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here for today's SEC rivalry game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee. First pitch is moments away.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jayden Davis, DH
- Jacob Humphrey, DH
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup
- Gavin Kilen, SS
- Andrew Fischer, 1B
- Hunter Ensley, CF
- Dalton Bargo, LF
- Dean Curley, 2B
- Reese Chapman, RF
- Cannon Peebles, C
- Jay Abernathy, DH
- Manny Marin, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (4-4, 3.95 ERA, 66 IP, 88 SO, 21 BB, 29 ER, .227 b/avg.) vs. LHP Liam Doyle (8-2, 2.39 ERA, 67.2 IP, 115 SO, 23 BB, 18 ER, .147 b/avg.)
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-15, 14-10 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (38-11, 14-10 SEC)
When: 4:30 p.m., Friday; 4:30 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network (Game 1) and ESPN2 (Games 2 and 3)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats