Live Blog: No. 15 Vanderbilt Hosts No. 18 Alabama

Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis of the Commodores' series-opening game against the Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt's Riley Nelson (32) celebrates with R.J. Austin after hitting a two run homer off Georgia pitcher Leighton Finley during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The stormy weather has cleared out for the most part in the Nashville area and No. 15 Vanderbilt and No. 18 Alabama are set to begin their three-game series. The game will start with the forecast giving a 56 percent chance of rain at 8 p.m.

Both the Commodores and Crimson Tide are at 12-9 in SEC play (along with two other teams) and this weekend could potentially see the logjam of teams break up.

Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of Friday night's game between Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top)

Pregame

Taylor: Looking at the weather forecast, we shouldn't have any interruptions unless the game lasts until very late into the night. First pitch is coming up soon.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, RF
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Alabama Crimson Tide Starting Lineup

  1. Bryce Fowler, RF
  2. Justin Lebron, SS
  3. Kade Snell, LF
  4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., CF
  5. Coleman Mizell, DH
  6. Garrett Station, 2B
  7. Will Hodo, 1B
  8. Jason Torres, 3B
  9. Brady Neal, C

Pitching Matchup

RHP Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 30 IP, 22 SO, 7 BB, 15 ER, .281 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 59 IP, 77 SO, 19 BB, 29 ER, .241 b/avg.)

How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

