Live Blog: No. 4 Vanderbilt Baseball vs No. 12 Oklahoma at SEC Tournament
Hoover, Ala.- The No. 4-seed Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team (39-16, 19-11 SEC) is set to take No. 12-seed Oklahoma Sooners in third round of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Thursday evening.
Vanderbilt closed the regular season winning three consecutive SEC series and jumped its way up the standings to a double-bye spot in this year's tournament. The momentum the Commodores found down the stretch put themselves in position to not only host a regional in the first round of next week's NCAA Tournament, but also give themselves a shot to seal up a top 8 national seed in the tournament and host the second round of the NCAA Tournament as well.
Oklahoma is coming off an upset win over No. 5 seed Georgia in Wednesday's second round in Hoover. The Sooners were led by starting pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, who went 7.2 innings and shut down the Bulldogs bats.
Vanderbilt and Oklahoma met in Norman in mid-April, where the Sooners took two of three over the Commodores.
First pitch for Vanderbilt's rematch over Oklahoma is set for 35 minutes after the conclusion of No. 1-seed Texas versus No. 8-seed Tennessee
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Sam Christiansen, RF
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Jason Walk, CF
- Scott Mudler, DH
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Brayden Horton, 1B
- Dawson Willis, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP Cade Crossland (4-4, 7.02 ERA, 57.2 IP, 72 SO, 31 BB, 45 ER, .263 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (4-5, 4.21 ERA, 77 IP, 99 SO, 26 BB, 36 ER, .247 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt will be without pitcher Hudson Barton and starting catcher Colin Barczi is listed as a game time decision.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the SEC Tournament third round matchup between Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
- Tennessee hits a 2-run double and takes a 7-5 lead in the top of the 12th.
- Texas gets itself into a double play and the game is going to the 12th inning tied at 5-5.
- Texas ties the game at 5 with a RBI single and extends the game to the 11th inning.
- Tennessee hit a solo home run to take a 5-4 lead with two outs in the top of the 10th inning.
- Tennessee and Texas are going to extra innings at a tied score of 4-4. We are waiting for the conclusion of the game for an officia start time to Vanderbilt versus Oklahoma.