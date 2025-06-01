Live Blog: Wright State vs. Vanderbilt, NCAA Regional Elimination Game
If No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt wants to keep playing, it'll need its biggest strength to come through in a big way today.
The Commodores are without their main three starting pitchers and are turning to its midweek starter, freshman Austin Nye. The Commodores have to hope Nye can pitch deep into the game against Wright State and save as many bullpen arms as possible for what'll likely be a bullpen-style game Sunday night.
But, as Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin put it last night, all anyone cares about is Wright State.
Follow along below for live updates, reaction and analysis of Sunday's game between Vanderbilt and Wright State.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
3rd Inning
T3: A three up, three down inning isn't a death blow (yet), but it's not what Vanderbilt needs right now. It's what it got, though. Wright State 4, Vanderbilt 1
2nd Inning
B2: I've watched nearly every Vanderbilt baseball game this season. I could be wrong about this, but Austin Nye getting relieved after one inning is the quickest hook I can remember for a starting pitcher this season.
Alex Kranzler entered the game in the second inning and got two strikeouts and a groundout. Kranzler was a contender to start a possible second game tonight against Louisville and will probably be asked to go as long as possible. Like, if he can go eight innings, Vanderbilt will let him. Wright State 4, Vanderbilt 1
T2: See? It takes Vanderbilt at least one inning to get going. On the second pitch of the second inning, Brodie Johnston blasts a home run to left, center field to get Vanderbilt on the board. Braden Holcomb got on base next on a throwing error, then Colin Barczi drew a walk, but Jonathan Vastine hits into a 6-4-3 double play (Holcomb advanced to third) and Jacob Humphrey struck out to end the inning.
That's got to be a disappointing ending to what started as a great inning for the Commodores. Wright State 4, Vanderbilt 1
1st Inning
B1: Uh oh. It may be too soon to hit the panic button, but this is absolutely the worst start possible for Vanderbilt. Four runs scored on a RBI single and two home runs, all with two outs. Wright State 4, Vanderbilt 0
T1: Vanderbilt's offense, even when it was at its best, doesn't score many first inning runs. That continued here, but you have to think the Commodores won't be quiet for long. Wright State's Griffen Paige has a 8.90 ERA. Vanderbilt 0, Wright State 0
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here for today's game and I have no clue what's about to happen. I have a feeling, we'll see a very motivated and fired up Vanderbilt team that shouldn't have much trouble winning today. But I felt that way yesterday and the day before. So, what do I know. No matter what, though, it should be exciting.
First pitch is coming up shortly.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Wright State Raiders Starting Lineup
- Hunter Warren, 2B
- Patrick Fultz, 3B
- Gus Gregory, DH
- JP Peltier, LF
- Boston Smith, C
- Luke Arnold, SS
- Cam Gilkerson, RF
- Conlan Daniel, CF
- Will Cook, 1B
Pitching Matchup
LHP Griffen Paige (1-3, 8.90 ERA, 31.1 IP, 41 SO, 17 BB, 31 ER, .315 b/avg.) vs. RHP Austin Nye (2-0, 2.90 ERA, 49.2 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB, 16 ER, .215 b/avg.)
How to Watch: Wright State vs. Vanderbilt
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats