Live Updates: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt, Game Two
No. 14 Vanderbilt returns to Hawkins Field for Saturday's second game against No. 2 Arkansas. The Razorbacks won the first game of the series 9-0 on Friday behind a strong pitching performance from Zach Root.
But a new day brings new opportunities for the Commodores. We'll have live updates throughout the game below from staff writer Taylor Hodges.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
Top 5th: Brent Iredale got a two-out single to left field, but other than that Bowker got through the inning without any damage done and even got his third strikeout of the game. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Bottom 4th: Vanderbilt goes three up, three down with Mac Rose nearly getting a two-out hit, but Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was able leap into the air and make the catch. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Top 4th: Bowker gets three ground balls that lead to ground outs and Bowker has his first clean inning of the contest. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Bottom 3rd: Vanderbilt managed to get a runner into scoring position, after Mike Mancini stole second with one out. But a Humphrey strikeout and Austin line drive to right field ended the threat. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Top 3rd: Bowker escapes a bases loaded jam with two outs in the inning with a strikeout against Kozeal. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Bottom 2nd: Mac Rose is able to get to third base after a left field double and a stumble by Arkansas centerfielder Justin Thomas Jr. that allowed him to tag up from second. Jonathan Vastine flew out to left field, ending the inning with Rose stuck at third base. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Top 2nd: Cam Kozeal may end up being a big problem for Vanderbilt this weekend and in any potential future game. The former Commodore hit his third home run of the season off Bowker after a one-out single in the previous at-bat that put Arkansas ahead 2-0. Bowker would force a fly out and record his first strikeout of the game to end the inning. Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0
Note: Arkansas has hit a few balls deep into the outfield already, one of which went over the right center field wall.
Bottom 1st: Not much happens for Vanderbilt in the bottom half. Jacob Humphrey, RJ Austin and Brodie Johnston went three up, three down in the inning. Arkansas 0, Vanderbilt 0
Top 1st: Vanderbilt starter Cody Bowker gave up a ground ball single to Arkansas's leadoff batter, Wehiwa Aloy to groundout into a double play and forced a Logan Maxwell popup to end the first half of play. Arkansas 0, Vanderbilt 0
Pregame: Taylor Hodges back to provide live updates, analysis and reactions for the second game of the SEC weekend series between Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
After Friday’s first game, you have to hope the Commodores facing a different pitcher will lead to a better day at the plate for the Commodores. Zach Root gave up just three hits and three walks to Vanderbilt in 7.2 innings of work Friday night in the Razorbacks’ 9-0 win.
How to Watch
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-3, 6-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 94.9 The Fan
Live Stats: StatBroadcast