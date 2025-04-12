Live Updates: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma, Game Two
No. 17 Vanderbilt saw its five-game win streak come to an end Friday night while No. 19 Oklahoma ended its four game losing streak. But the Commodores have a chance less than 24 hours later to bounce back and postpone a series winner for one more day.
Follow along here for live updates and reactions as Vanderbilt faces off against Oklahoma.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
3rd Inning
T3: Mac Rose hits a leadoff single but is stranded after three-straight outs by the Sooners (one strikeout, two groundouts). Oklahoma 3, Vanderbilt 0
2nd Inning
B2: Bowker gets into more trouble with Oklahoma getting two hits that put runners at second and third base. But he got a strikeout and fly out (from Carmichael who hit first-inning homer). Oklahoma 3, Vanderbilt 0
T2: Another three up, three down inning for Vanderbilt at the plate and Witherspoon has his first strikeout of the game. After last night, the trend of this game is worrisome for the Commodores. Oklahoma 3, Vanderbilt 0
1st Inning
B1: Another troubling start for Vanderbilt on the mound. Cody Bowker's first pitch hits Jason Walk and Trey Gambill hits a double to put runners in scoring position without any outs recorded. Easton Carmichael follows up with a full-count, three-run home run to left center field. Still no outs recorded.
Bowker was able to settle down after one more walk. He got a fly out for the first out and then struck out tw0 batters in a row to end the inning. Oklahoma 3, Vanderbilt 0
T1: Kyson Witherspoon needed just eight pitches to get through the first half inning. All three outs were balls hit into the field of play, though. The Commodores are making contact early on, which is a good sign (or at least better than if they were striking out). Oklahoma 0, Vanderbilt 0
Pregame
Taylor Hodges back once again for another Saturday afternoon of baseball. First-pitch for Vanderbilt and Oklahoma is coming up soon and I'll be here with the usual updates, reactions and (amateur) analysis.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jayden Davis, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Jason Walk, CF
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Dayton Tockey, 1B
- Sam Christiansen, DH
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Dasan Harris, RF
- Dawson Willis, 3B
How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma
- When: 4 p.m., Saturday
- Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: StatBroadcast