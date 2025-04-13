Live Updates: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma
Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis of the Commodores' series finale against the Sooners.
No. 17 Vanderbilt has already lost the series to No. 19 Oklahoma, but still can leave Norman, Okla. with a win. The Commodores and Sooners are battling on another windy day. Follow along here for live updates and reactions throughout the game:
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
1st Inning
T1: Vanderbilt gets its first lead of the weekend on a Riley Nelson solo home run to center field. Nelson got some help from some very strong winds (about 20 miles per hour). But Malachi Witherspoon got all three outs in the inning by strikeout. Vanderbilt 1, Oklahoma 0
Pitching Matchup
RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 17 IP, 35 SO, 4 BB, 6 ER, .194 opp b/avg.) vs. RHP Malachi Witherspoon (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 37.1 IP, 37 SO, 19 BB, 21 ER, .283 opp b/avg.)
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- Mac Rose, C
- Braden Holcomb, 1B
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Jason Walk, CF
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Dayton Tockey, 1B
- Sam Christiansen, DH
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Dasan Harris, RF
- Dawson Willis, 3B
