Yastrzemski Solid in Giants Season Opening Split with Dodgers

Greg Arias

Being a leadoff hitter in the major leagues is a tough job and one that sometimes doesn't allow for high numbers in the RBI department. However, other stats are essential for a player filling that role.

Former Commodore Mike Yastrzemski, now in his second season in the bigs, fills that role for his San Francisco Giants team. Through their first four games of the season, "Yaz" has provided the Giants will a substantial presence at the top of the order. 

In his first 17 plate appearances, he has been credited with 14 at-bats, where he has posted a .412 on-base percentage.  

What does that mean?

Of his 14 plate appearances, the grandson of baseball Hall of Famer, Carl Yastrzemski, has been on base seven times, four by way of base hits and three via walks. That means as a leadoff hitter; the younger Yastrzemski is getting on base just under half of the times he steps to the plate. 

That's what leadoff hitters are supposed to do, and the former Vanderbilt standout is off to a solid start this season. 

At the same time, his batting average is solid at .286 with a .357 slugging percentage. He's scored just one run on the season, but that stat is not entirely within his control as he needs teammates to produce behind him. Yastrzemski has yet to notch a home run or RBI, though the latter category also depends on his teammates being on base.

It's early, but for the Giants (2-2), they are currently tied with the Dodgers and training both the Rockies and Padres (both 2-1), with 56 games left to play in this abbreviated season. 

Baseball

