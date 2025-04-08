NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 3.0: New No. 1 Team is Familiar to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt fans should be pretty happy this week. The Commodores just swept Florida for the first time in Gainesville, Fla. and their biggest rival, Tennessee, lost two of three games to Texas A&M (a team the Commodores swept themselves).
The Tennessee losses have an added consequence and that is there’s a new No. 1 team in the nation, Arkansas (who swept Vanderbilt two weekends ago). So, Commodore fans won’t have to see “Knoxville Regional” as the first regional in my NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket 3.0.
The Volunteers are still in line to host a regional and Vanderbilt is right on the edge of breaking back into the top 16 nationally ranked teams. If Vanderbilt can avenge a shocking upset loss a year ago against Dayton on Tuesday, and then win their next SEC series against No. 19 Oklahoma, there’ll be a Nashville Regional in next week’s bracket predictions.
The third version of my NCAA Tournament bracket is below, but here are a few notes and thoughts about my selection process:
- The SEC leads the way with 13 teams in the tournament, followed by the ACC with eight teams, Big 12 with seven, Conference USA with three and the Big 10 had two.
- Including Florida or not in last week’s version was a tough choice. It was a lot easier this time after the Gators were swept at home by Vanderbilt. They could still make it into the tournament, but do they really need it? It’s not like anyone in Gainesville would notice because they’re busy celebrating a national basketball championship.
- Wake Forest made it into the bracket, but that may not last much longer after outfielder Ethan Conrad underwent a season-ending shoulder surgery.
- Not many other bracket projections include McNeese, but mine does. In my opinion, if Western Kentucky (27-5, 49 RPI) is in then the Cowboys (20-5, 30 RPI) should be too.
- There are several teams that could be in the last four in and is tough to decide. Here’s the full list of teams that were or could’ve been in my last four in: Michigan, South Florida, Kentucky, Baylor, Creighton, Florida Atlantic, Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana, Fairfield, East Tennessee State, Hawaii, USC, Mississippi State and NC State. Go look at those teams’ resumes and tell me it’s not hard.
Reminder, this isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the top 25 ranked teams are in the tournament. So, once those spots were filled, I was left 14 at-large bids to hand out. You can see the full bracket below:
NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket 3.0
Fayetteville Regional
(1) Arkansas
Duke
UT Rio Grande Valley
Navy*
Austin Regional
(2) Texas
Dallas Baptist
UTSA*
Austin Peay*
Baton Rogue Regional
(3) LSU
Southern Miss
McNeese
Louisiana Tech*
Clemson Regional
(4) Clemson*
Coastal Carolina
Northeastern*
Missouri State*
Knoxville Regional
(5) Tennessee
TCU
Fairfield
Davidson*
Oxford Regional
(6) Ole Miss
West Virginia
St. John's*
Pennsylvania*
Athens Regional
(7) Georgia
Georgia Tech
Grand Canyon*
New Jersey Tech*
Corvallis Regional
(8) Oregon State
Cal Poly*
Samford*
Gonzaga*
Tallahassee Regional
(9) Florida State
Kentucky
Florida Atlantic
Florida A&M*
Los Angeles Regional
(10) UCLA
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
Ball State*
Auburn Regional
(11) Auburn
Virginia Tech
Western Kentucky
Houston Christian*
Tuscaloosa Regional
(12) Alabama
Troy*
Baylor
Southern Indiana*
Irvine Regional
(13) UC Irvine
South Carolina
St. Thomas*
Wright State*
Louisville Regional
(14) Louisville
Kansas
Mississippi State
Central Connecticut
Eugene Regional
(15) Oregon
Arizona
Kansas State
Fresno State*
Chapel Hill Regional
(16) North Carolina
Vanderbilt
Creighton
High Point*