NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 3.0: New No. 1 Team is Familiar to Vanderbilt

The Commodores' biggest rival lost twice this weekend, forcing Tennessee to lose its No. 1 ranking, and Vanderbilt nearly climbs back into the top 16.

Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine (13) fields a ground out hit by Arkansas third baseman Brent Iredale (10) during the ninth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 28, 2025.
Vanderbilt fans should be pretty happy this week. The Commodores just swept Florida for the first time in Gainesville, Fla. and their biggest rival, Tennessee, lost two of three games to Texas A&M (a team the Commodores swept themselves).

The Tennessee losses have an added consequence and that is there’s a new No. 1 team in the nation, Arkansas (who swept Vanderbilt two weekends ago). So, Commodore fans won’t have to see “Knoxville Regional” as the first regional in my NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket 3.0.

The Volunteers are still in line to host a regional and Vanderbilt is right on the edge of breaking back into the top 16 nationally ranked teams. If Vanderbilt can avenge a shocking upset loss a year ago against Dayton on Tuesday, and then win their next SEC series against No. 19 Oklahoma, there’ll be a Nashville Regional in next week’s bracket predictions.

The third version of my NCAA Tournament bracket is below, but here are a few notes and thoughts about my selection process:

  • The SEC leads the way with 13 teams in the tournament, followed by the ACC with eight teams, Big 12 with seven, Conference USA with three and the Big 10 had two.
  • Including Florida or not in last week’s version was a tough choice. It was a lot easier this time after the Gators were swept at home by Vanderbilt. They could still make it into the tournament, but do they really need it? It’s not like anyone in Gainesville would notice because they’re busy celebrating a national basketball championship.
  • Wake Forest made it into the bracket, but that may not last much longer after outfielder Ethan Conrad underwent a season-ending shoulder surgery.
  • Not many other bracket projections include McNeese, but mine does. In my opinion, if Western Kentucky (27-5, 49 RPI) is in then the Cowboys (20-5, 30 RPI) should be too.
  • There are several teams that could be in the last four in and is tough to decide. Here’s the full list of teams that were or could’ve been in my last four in: Michigan, South Florida, Kentucky, Baylor, Creighton, Florida Atlantic, Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana, Fairfield, East Tennessee State, Hawaii, USC, Mississippi State and NC State. Go look at those teams’ resumes and tell me it’s not hard.

Reminder, this isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the top 25 ranked teams are in the tournament. So, once those spots were filled, I was left 14 at-large bids to hand out. You can see the full bracket below:

NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket 3.0

The Michigan Wolverines play the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.
Fayetteville Regional

(1) Arkansas
Duke
UT Rio Grande Valley
Navy*

Texas baseball players stand for the National Anthem ahead of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners.
Austin Regional

(2) Texas
Dallas Baptist
UTSA*
Austin Peay*

Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson, LSU Tigers take on Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday.
Baton Rogue Regional

(3) LSU
Southern Miss
McNeese
Louisiana Tech*

Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich meets with players and relief pitcher Drew Titsworth (00).
Clemson Regional

(4) Clemson*
Coastal Carolina
Northeastern*
Missouri State*

Fans fill up Lindsey Nelson Stadium during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators.
Knoxville Regional

(5) Tennessee
TCU
Fairfield
Davidson*

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco heads to the mound to change pitchers again after Mississippi State scored four runs.
Oxford Regional

(6) Ole Miss
West Virginia
St. John's*
Pennsylvania*

Georgia gets ready to take the field during a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025.
Athens Regional

(7) Georgia
Georgia Tech
Grand Canyon*
New Jersey Tech*

Oregon State players huddle Nelson Keljo (36) on the mound during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday.
Corvallis Regional

(8) Oregon State
Cal Poly*
Samford*
Gonzaga*

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Tallahassee Regional

(9) Florida State
Kentucky
Florida Atlantic
Florida A&M*

Los Angeles Regional

(10) UCLA
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
Ball State*

The Auburn Tigers play against the Oregon State Beavers during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.
Auburn Regional

(11) Auburn
Virginia Tech
Western Kentucky
Houston Christian*

Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn watches from the dugout as Alabama plays Tennessee.
Tuscaloosa Regional

(12) Alabama
Troy*
Baylor
Southern Indiana*

UC Irvine's Ricky Ojeda pitches against Texas Tech during a non-conference Division I baseball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
Irvine Regional

(13) UC Irvine
South Carolina
St. Thomas*
Wright State*

Louisville Regional

(14) Louisville
Kansas
Mississippi State
Central Connecticut

Oregon Ducks baseball series vs. Michigan Wolverines April 4, 2025.
Eugene Regional

(15) Oregon
Arizona
Kansas State
Fresno State*

North Carolina Tar Heels players look an after a loss against the Florida State Seminoles at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Chapel Hill Regional

(16) North Carolina
Vanderbilt
Creighton
High Point*

