NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction 7.0: Can the SEC Send 14 Teams?
Can the SEC realistically get 14 teams into the NCAA Tournament?
We’re already at the point where 13 SEC teams getting into the field of 64 is practically guaranteed. More than half of the conference is ranked, 11 of the 16 teams have an RPI ranking inside the top 25 and 15 are ranked in the top 64.
If you listen to a SEC baseball game broadcast, you’ll have heard 13 wins is what an SEC team will need to get into the NCAA Tournament. Ten of the conference’s teams already reach that total and four more are within three games.
We’ve already covered who has the easiest final stretch in the last two weeks before tournaments begin and how Mississippi State and Texas A&M are practically guaranteed to reach 13 conference wins because each has a series against Missouri left to play. Florida has 11 SEC wins and getting two wins in six games against Texas and Alabama isn’t guaranteed, but it’s certainly possible.
That leaves Kentucky at 10-14 in SEC games and the Wildcats’ final two SEC opponents are Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Can they get three wins in those series? Based on how this season has gone, so far, it wouldn’t be surprising.
However, what if the NCAA selection committee had to make its field of 64 right now? Would Kentucky get an invite?
Yes. Or at least, the Wildcats do in my latest NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction. You can see the full bracket below, but I will say Kentucky was the last team in my bracket. It came down to Kentucky, Western Kentucky or Kansas State and I almost went with the Hilltoppers. But that 213 strength of schedule is glaring.
You can check out version 7.0 of my field of 64 below. But here are a few notes and thoughts about this week’s predicted bracket:
- Here’s how many teams each conference has in the bracket: SEC = 14, ACC = 9, Big 12 = 5, Big 10 = 4, Big East = 3, Sun Belt = 3, Big West = 2 and Southland = 2.
- Welcome Miami to the field of 64 everyone. The Canes have won their last six games, including two against NC State, and have a favorable final stretch with series against Virginia and Notre Dame.
- USC has Trojan-horsed itself into a No. 2 seed, which is somewhat disappointing because I wanted to put them in the same regional as Troy, who is locked in as No. 2 seed as a ranked team.
- This week’s “region of death” I’ll say is the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas is one of the best teams in the nation, Dallas Baptist is really good, Georgia Tech is sneaky good (29th in RPI) and Missouri State beat the Razorbacks earlier this season.
As always here’s my usual reminder: This isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings (although this week I debated switching to Baseball America because of the No. 1 ranking) for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the teams ranked No. 16-25 will earn invites to the tournament. So, once those spots were filled, I was left with 15 at-large bids to hand out. With that disclaimer out of the way, here’s bracket 7.0:
NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 7.0:
Austin Regional
(1) Texas*
TCU
UTRGV
High Point*
Tallahassee Regional
(2) Florida State*
Florida
Fairfield
Bethune-Cookman*
Baton Rogue Regional
(3) LSU
UTSA*
SE Louisiana*
Columbia*
Chapel Hill Regional
(4) North Carolina
Connecticut
Mississippi State
Wright State*
Eugene Regional
(5) Oregon
Arizona
Cal Poly
Sacramento State*
Athens Regional
(6) Georgia
Miami
Creighton*
George Mason*
Fayetteville Regional
(7) Arkansas
Dallas Baptist*
Georgia Tech
Missouri State*
Auburn Regional
(8) Auburn
Troy
Xavier
Bryant*
Clemson Regional
(9) Clemson
Alabama
Iowa*
Austin Peay*
Corvallis Regional
(10) Oregon State
Southern California
Arizona State
New Mexico*
Nashville Regional
(11) Vanderbilt
Southern Miss
Cincinnati
Kent State*
Morgantown Regional
(12) West Virginia*
Wake Forest
Kentucky
Central Connecticut*
Irvine Regional
(13) UC Irvine*
UCLA
Texas A&M
San Diego*
Conway Regional
(14) Coastal Carolina*
Ole Miss
Duke
SIU Edwardsville*
Knoxville Regional
(15) Tennessee
Louisville
East Tennessee State*
Holy Cross*
Raleigh Regional
(16) NC State
Oklahoma
Northeastern*
St. Thomas*