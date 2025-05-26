NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction 10.0: Who's About to Have a Bad Monday?
Selection day has finally arrived for college baseball.
The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be revealed at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2 and there will certainly be teams stressed about if the made the field of 64 or not.
Those teams will be involved in some serious debates and the toughest choices the selection committee will make. They’re also the toughest choices bracket predictors like yours truly have to make.
Would you like some insight into how a random sports writer goes about making these final choices? No? Too bad, because here’s how I made final choices.
Who Are the Final Four In?
After the automatic qualifiers and obvious at-large bid recipients, there are only four at-large bids up for grabs.
Xavier and Miami are the easy choices. The final two spots are a lot harder.
With the goal of helping you, the reader, get an insight into how to these decisions are, let’s play the blind-resume game. I’ll list the tournament resumes (information from D1Baseball.com) for six teams and you decide which two should make the tournament?
So, who gets in? Depends on what you value the most.
Team A and Team B have the two highest RPIs. But Team D has four fewer wins than Team B with a tougher schedule. And nobody has been better in Quad 1 games than Team E. Team F has the most wins, which when combined with relatively similar RPI rankings and SOS, should out them in the discussion, right?
It’s a tough choice, but here’s how I came to my final decision:
- Team A is in based on the combination of its record, RPI rank and SOS rank;
- Team B is out, not because they aren’t worthy of a spot in the tournament, but because others are more deserving;
- Team C and Team F just don’t pass the eye test to beat the final two contenders;
- Team E is an interesting team. Very high SOS, but five fewer wins than Team D; and
- Team D, though, doesn’t have one of the worst series losses on its resume (do you know who Team E is now?).
So that’s how I decided to put Team A and Team D in my final NCAA baseball tournament prediction bracket. Hopefully, I’ve either helped you gain an insight into how tough these choices or given you something to laugh about. Either way, it’s be fun. We’ll learn the real thing at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.
For those curious (or didn't figure out themselves), here are the blind resume teams:
- Team A: Southern California
- Team B: Troy
- Team C: Notre Dame
- Team D: Arizona State
- Team E: Texas A&M|
- Team F: Jacksonville State
Final NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction
Nashville Regional
(1) Vanderbilt*
Wake Forest
East Tennessee State*
Binghamton*
Austin Regional
(2) Texas
Dallas Baptist
Arizona State
Houston Christian*
Chapel Hill Regional
(3) North Carolina*
Northeastern*
Kentucky
Central Connecticut*
Baton Rouge Regional
(4) LSU
UTSA
Kansas State
Holy Cross*
Fayetteville Regional
(5) Arkansas
TCU
NC State
Little Rock*
Athens Regional
(6) Georgia
Georgia Tech
East Carolina*
Stetson*
Auburn Regional
(7) Auburn
Duke
Rhode Island*
Saint Mary's*
Conway Regional
(8) Coastal Carolina*
Kansas
Mississippi State
Miami (Ohio)*
Los Angeles Regional
(9) UCLA
Arizona*
Creighton*
USC Upstate*
Tallahassee Regional
(10) Florida State
Florida
Xavier
Bethune-Cookman*
Oxford Regional
(11) Ole Miss
West Virginia
Columbia*
Murray State*
Clemson Regional
(12) Clemson
Oklahoma
Cincinnati
Wright State*
Knoxville Regional
(13) Tennessee
Louisville
Western Kentucky*
Utah Valley*
Eugene Regional
(14) Oregon
UC Irvine
Nebraska*
Fresno State*
Corvallis Regional
(15) Oregon State
Arizona*
Southern California
North Dakota State*
Hattiesburg Regional
(16) Southern Miss
Alabama
Miami (Fla.)
Fairfield*