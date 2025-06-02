Non-Ancillary Reasons for Why Vanderbilt's Season Ended in Surprise Loss
This writer has never played college baseball. In fact, the highest level of baseball he’s played was kid pitch in the third grade. His biggest claim to fame was being the only kid to be hit by a pitch in coach pitch (by his own dad).
So, I can’t claim to know what the Vanderbilt players, coaches and other staff are feeling right now. I don’t know the work and time they’ve spent to get to this point and I’ll likely never know. But I do know it’s not a good feeling.
Vanderbilt made history as the first No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament to not make its regional final after losing to No. 4-seed Wright State on Sunday.
It’s a shocking turn of events that had looked unbeatable in the last month, going 9-1, winning the SEC Tournament and getting a timely hit or home run whenever the Commodores need one (or more).
But let us all take Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin’s advice after the Commodores lost to Louisville in Saturday night’s game.
“Don't go searching for, like, a lot of ancillary bullshit,” he said to a reporter in the post-game press conference.
I won’t try and be a forensic analyst and deep-dive the statistics to identify why the Commodores are out of the NCAA Tournament. There are two main reasons:
- Vanderbilt’s offense disappeared; and
- Corbin’s Saturday night pitching gamble didn’t pay off.
Let’s address each of those reasons.
Disappearing Offense
I’ll dive into the stats of this more later, but it’s obvious what happened. The Commodores looked to have found their groove at the plate, but that appears to have been a mirage.
Vanderbilt got lucky (not with the home run call, but the path of the ball) in Friday’s game, but it’s offense was nearly non-existent in back-to-back losses in its own NCAA Regional tournament.
Pitching Gamble
Trailing 3-2 to Louisville in a winner’s bracket game Saturday night, Vanderbilt sent Connor Fennell to the mound in the seventh inning. Fennell was great. He allowed three hits, but no walks or runs and struck out two batters to hold the Cardinals at bay.
Vanderbilt’s offense failed to come up with a timely hit or two and lost the game. Had that happened, Austin Nye likely gets the start in Sunday night’s regional final with the entire Vanderbilt bullpen available to support and Corbin’s gamble to use his third-best starter in a relief appearance is praised as a genius move.
But it didn’t happen, and Vanderbilt didn’t have Fennell to start against Wright State on Sunday.
It’s pure speculation to say Sunday’s game would’ve had a different outcome if Fennell had started instead of Nye. Based on how each pitcher performed (and considering Fennell faced a better team), though, it’s not crazy to think Fennell could have done what Wright State’s Griffen Paige (8.90 ERA entering the game) did to Vanderbilt.
Why this gamble was a good risk to take has already been covered. That opinion hasn’t changed. It just simply didn’t work out.
It’s not a criticism of any coaching decisions. In fact, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin should be applauded for making the decision. He made a decision based on the faith he had in his players to do what it’d take to win. There’s nothing wrong with that because, if it had worked and Vanderbilt had beat Louisville, Corbin’s gamble would be hailed as an all-time smart decision.
It just didn’t work out like that and what happened today is a consequence of those decisions.
That’s sports, folks.