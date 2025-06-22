Reigning OVC Player of the Year Commits to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt landed its fourth transfer portal commitment just around the time the Men’s College World Series Final was getting started.
Former Tennessee Tech catcher Mack Whitcomb committed to Vanderbilt after a stellar 2025 season that saw him named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Whitcomb posted a .360/.485/.649 slash line in 56 games this past season. He hit 15 home runs, 12 doubles, a pair of triples and drove in 55 runs. As a freshman in 2024, he had nearly 100 fewer at-bats and still hit six home runs and 23 RBIs.
The Commodores are familiar with Whitcomb already having played Tennessee Tech in each of his seasons. In 2024, he was 4-for-5 with two home runs and this past season was 1-for-2.
Vanderbilt recently saw one of its catchers, Mac Rose, enter the transfer portal. According to one report, Whitcomb had made a private commitment on Thursday and Rose entered the portal the next day.
Whitcomb will likely share reps behind the plate with Colin Barczi, but also could be a designated hitter depending on how other players are used.
Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
OF Koby Kropf
UTL Matthew Polk (Arizona State)
OF RJ Hamilton
INF Jayden Davis (Penn State)
P Ethan Robinson (Middle Tennessee)
LHP Ethan McElvain (Arkansas)
C AJ Depaolo
OF JD Rogers
C Mac Rose
Incoming Transfers
1B/3B Max Jensen (Cornell)
RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton)
OF Logan Johnstone (Washington State)
C Mack Whitcomb (Tennessee Tech)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
INF Jonathan Vastine
LHP Ryan Ginther
UTL Jacob Humphrey