Three Keys to Vanderbilt Baseball's Path Through SEC Play 

Vanderbilt Baseball enters SEC play in an unfamiliar position: last place in the SEC standings.

It’s been a long time since the Commodores have found themselves there, but an uneven non-conference slate — one that saw Vanderbilt drop seven of its first 18 games against largely inferior competition — has left Tim Corbin’s club searching for momentum as LSU arrives at Hawkins Field on Friday. One early-season bracketology even has the Commodores missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades.

The road ahead won’t get easier. Vanderbilt opens conference play with one of the SEC’s most demanding early stretches, meaning any hopes of climbing the standings will likely require an immediate turnaround.

And yet, Vanderbilt’s 11–7 record may not tell the whole story.

This year’s team looks different from those fans have grown accustomed to during the Corbin era. So often in the past has Vanderbilt been defined by elite pitching, a disciplined approach at the plate, and smart, situational baseball. This season, the script has flipped. Injuries have ravaged through the pitching staff and created uncertainty on the mound, but the lineup has shown signs of a higher offensive ceiling, consistently producing quality contact and flashes of power.

If Vanderbilt is going to climb back into the SEC race, a few things will need to break its way.

Here are three keys to the Commodores turning things around in SEC play:

Find Stability on the Mound

The defining storyline of Vanderbilt’s season through 18 games has been injuries to its pitching staff.

Heading into this weekend’s series, the Commodores have four arms listed as out: Matthew Shorey, Miller Green, Adria Casoliba, and England Bryan. Despite being listed as questionable, Austin Nye isn't in the weekend rotation, meaning he likely won't pitch either. Those aren’t just depth pieces. The group includes two of Vanderbilt’s four left-handed arms, its Saturday starter — who had yet to allow an earned run this season before exiting his third start with biceps soreness — and another key relief option in Bryan, who’d made strides this season before experiencing soreness of his own.

“I just don’t know,” Corbin said last week regarding the injuries. “We went into the winter feeling pretty good about the health. We check around everything. I don’t know how these things happen but they do.”

Freshman Aiden Stillman has yet to pitch this season because of injury, though he is not listed on the weekend availability report. Getting Stillman back would provide Tim Corbin and pitching coach Scott Brown with another left-handed option out of the bullpen — something the staff currently lacks. Like Stillman, Green appears to be progressing toward returns, and Nye being listed as questionable is an encouraging sign that his injury won't keep him out long-term. Casoliba and Bryan are question marks, and Shorey has not yet resumed throwing and appears likely to miss extended time.

Excluding Stillman, That leaves Vanderbilt with only 14 healthy pitchers, four of which are freshmen and several others — Nate Teague, Tristan Bristow and Hudson Barton — had little to no collegiate pitching experience prior to this season.

Freshman Wyatt Nadeau has been the star of the staff so far, striking out 15 while allowing no runs in 11 innings this season. With Nye sidelined, Nadeau has emerged as the Commodores' Saturday starter, and his fastball-slider combo has overwhelmed opposing hitters. Fellow freshmen Tyler Baird and Connor Hamilton have also been thrust into starting roles out of necessity, providing valuable innings.

One heck of a job by Wyatt Nadeau to give Vanderbilt some length after Austin Nye’s early exit.



That’s four scoreless innings for the freshman right-hander.pic.twitter.com/Zh7PcuCW7H — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) March 1, 2026

“I don’t know if I would have told you that [the freshmen] would have pitched this much,” Corbin said. “But they have to.”

Going forward, Vanderbilt will not only need its young arms to continue delivering, but it will also need more from its veteran starters. Connor Fennell has had a solid but unspectacular start to the season, pitching to a 3.80 ERA across four starts. He will need to work deeper into games to protect a thin bullpen, which may need to piggyback behind the less stretched-out Nadeau Saturday. Nate Taylor, meanwhile, has yet to fully settle into the Sunday role. He owns a 4.91 ERA with 12 walks in 18 innings, some of which may be a result of pitch tipping. Whether Vanderbilt can stay afloat while waiting for its staff to return to full strength may depend on Fennell and Taylor not only limiting runs but consistently providing length.

Alex Kranzler and Jacob Faulkner — who carry ERAs of 9.49 and 7.36, respectively — will also need to find rhythm and eat up innings. With the rash of injuries, the margin for error on the pitching staff has shrunk considerably. Vanderbilt cannot afford many more short starts or additional injuries, especially against some of the nation’s most dangerous lineups. It’s time to find out whether Scott Brown’s staff is up for the challenge.

Maintain the Power Surge

The good news for Vanderbilt is that, perhaps for the first time in several years, it appears to have the offensive firepower to keep pace with some of the SEC’s best lineups. Under first-year hitting coach Jason Esposito, the Commodores have launched 44 home runs — second most in the country, trailing only Georgia. Vanderbilt has quickly flipped the script from finishing 13th in the SEC in home runs a year ago to being 2nd in the entire nation.

That hasn’t happened by accident. Brodie Johnston and Braden Holcomb have led the charge, combining for 17 of Vanderbilt’s 44 home runs. Both have taken major steps forward at the plate, pairing improved discipline with a more aggressive plan to hunt fastballs early in the count.

Vanderbilt center fielder Braden Holcomb (26) watches his single against Eastern Michigan during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They aren’t alone, either.

Logan Johnstone, Mike Mancini, Mack Whitcomb and Chris Maldonado have all emerged as threats in the middle of the order. Colin Barczi — who hit three home runs on opening day — has missed the past 13 games with a shoulder injury but should provide additional power once he returns. Even players not traditionally viewed as power hitters have contributed. While Ryker Waite may not match the raw power of some teammates, his .642 SLG% still ranks among the team’s best. Waite has also played sound defense at shortstop, helping Vanderbilt turn 21 double plays on defense — most in the SEC and second most in the country. As a group, the ‘Dores are slugging .624, good for second in the SEC and fifth nationally. They also rank in the 98th percentile nationally in OPS and the 97th percentile in wOBA.

That improvement raises Vanderbilt’s ceiling considerably. The challenge now will be maintaining hard contact without sacrificing overall contact rates against the deeper, more talented pitching staffs the Commodores will face in SEC play.

Survive the Early Gauntlet

The timing of Vanderbilt’s injury problems is particularly unfortunate given the front-loaded nature of its SEC schedule.

The Commodores open conference play against defending national champion LSU before Mississippi State (15-2), Tennessee (13-4) and Texas A&M (15-1). The schedule doesn’t ease up much until May, when Vanderbilt closes the regular season against Missouri and South Carolina.

After dropping seven non-conference games, Vanderbilt has already dug itself into a hole, and it can’t afford to fall behind further with a slow start in league play. LSU itself has shown vulnerability recently, dropping four of its last six against mid-major opponents. With the Tigers coming to Hawkins Field, the Commodores have a prime opportunity to regain momentum with a series win. To do so, they will need a strong outing from Fennell and continued offensive production against LSU’s rotation of Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, and William Schmidt — all of whom carry ERAs under 2.50.

It’s a tall task given Vanderbilt's current health concerns, but this weekend could reveal a great deal about the trajectory of the Commodores’ season.