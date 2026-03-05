Vanderbilt Baseball Notebook: State of the Union, Burned by Depth, A First Baseman Emerges

After being swept in Las Vegas over the weekend and losing 5-4 to Central Arkansas on Tuesday, Vanderbilt baseball snapped its four-game losing streak Wednesday with a much-needed 4-1 victory over Troy.

With the bats going cold and a slew of injuries piling up on the pitching staff, Tuesday’s loss sent a wave of panic through the Commodore fanbase. Sitting dead last in the SEC with a 7-6 record entering Wednesday, Vanderbilt had dug itself into an early hole before conference play even begins.

Wednesday’s win, though far from dominant, was a necessary first step in the right direction, offering stability and perhaps a reminder that Tim Corbin’s team still has time to right the ship.

It will need to do so quickly, though. The Commodores face an extremely front-loaded conference schedule, beginning with the LSU Tigers in nine days. Whether Vanderbilt can find its rhythm — and get healthy — before then may ultimately decide how far it can go in 2026.

State of the Union

Put simply, Vanderbilt hasn’t played its best baseball through 14 games.

The offense has flashed plenty of explosiveness but has also gone silent for stretches, producing the kind of volatility that’s led to the Commodores’ underwhelming 8-6 start.

Still, the lineup has shown the ability not only to hit, but to hit for power, thus raising the team’s ceiling in a way that’s been uncommon in recent years. The Commodores rank second in the SEC in home runs and sit in the conference’s top give in total bases, slugging percentage, and walks. This should invoke confidence that, when the lineup is going right, it can hit with anyone in the country.

After mysteriously missing Tuesday’s game, Brodie Johnston appeared unfazed in his return, slugging a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s win. The third baseman has been one of Vanderbilt’s consistent bright spots early on, and his emergence as a middle-of-the-order power threat has helped fuel the team’s increased home run output.

Vanderbilt is still waiting on the return of Colin Barczi, who injured his shoulder against Eastern Michigan two weeks ago, has yet to return to rejoin the lineup.

“He’s getting better,” Corbin said Tuesday. “Hopefully he’ll be able to start swinging the bat here real soon and playing catch, too.”

Freshman Korbin Reynolds has impressed in his stead, but getting Barczi back would provide a significant boost in the middle of the Commodore order.

Burned by Pitching Depth

Despite the offense’s recent volatility, it’s not yet time to sound the alarms on Vanderbilt at the plate. The state of the pitching staff, however, presents a far more concerning picture.

With Austin Nye, Miller Greene, Matthew Shorey, and Aiden Stillman all sidelined by injuries, the Commodores suddenly find themselves dangerously thin on the mound. Even with encouraging performances from freshmen Wyatt Nadeau, Tyler Baird, and Connor Hamilton, Vanderbilt’s pitching depth has been stretched early on. Right now, Jakob Schulz is the only healthy left-handed pitcher on the roster.

“I don’t know if I would have told you that [the freshmen] would have pitched this much,” Corbin said after the game. “But they have to.”

Hamilton provided a bright spot Wednesday, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. After surrendering a pair of early walks, the freshman settled in once pitching coach Scott Brown noticed he was tipping his pitches with the bases loaded in the first inning. Hamilton adjusted on the mound and went on to retire 9 of the next 10 hitters he faced.

Along with Baird, Hamilton has been thrust into a starting role early on. Both freshmen have responded well, but the overall pitching pictyre remains shaky. Connor Fennell has been steady as a Friday starter — though he has yet to truly dominate — and Nate Taylor owns an ERA over 5.00 through three starts. Corbin said Taylor has also battled pitch-tipping issues.

The pitching situation became significantly more concerning when Austin Nye exited his start Saturday after just one inning with bicep soreness. Nye has yet to allow an earned run this season and appeared poised to anchor Vanderbilt’s rotation in SEC play. Now, his status is up in the air with no obvious candidate to step into that role.

“I don’t think he’ll pitch this weekend,” Corbin said. “We just want to get him ready for what’s ahead. We’ve got to get him healthy day by day so he’s ready to go once we start conference play.”

Part of Vanderbilt’s pitching struggles can be attributed to poor luck, but there’s also something to be said about roster construction. After losing J.D. Thompson, Cody Bowker, Sawyer Hawks, Levi Huesman, Tommy O’Rourke and Ethan McElvain — all of whom logged significant innings last season — The Commodores brought in just two pitchers: Taylor and Jacob Faulkner. Corbin and Brown opted to rely heavily on a large freshman class and expected developmental jumps from returning arms like Alex Kranzler and Brennan Seiber. So far, that gamble has backfired.

“I just don’t know,” Corbin said. “We went into the winter feeling pretty good about the health. We check around everything. I don’t know how these things happen but they do.”

Now, the burden falls on freshmen like Baird and Hamilton, along with lower leverage returners Adria Casoliba and Tristan Bristow to step into significant roles. Vanderbilt has already stretched its pitching staff thin — and another injury could quickly put the Commodores in serious trouble.

Is it Chris Maldonado’s Time?

First base has been perhaps the biggest question mark for Vanderbilt through the season’s opening weeks, with left-handed hitters Tommy Goodin and Max Jensen splitting time at the position. Recently though, Chris Maldonado has begun to seize control of the job, starting the last five games at first base and making a compelling case to remain in the lineup.

Maldonado has struggled to find consistent playing time since his freshman campaign, but if his performance Wednesday was any indication, he’s ready to reclaim a starting role. His long home run in the sixth inning against Troy provided Vanderbilt with a much-needed insurance run, and he followed it up with an opposite field double in the eighth.

While Goodin may possess the most raw power and Jensen arguably offers the best bat-to-ball ability, Maldonado could provide the most balanced combination of both

Chris Maldonado just crushed his first home run since 2023.



Maldonado is quietly emerging as Vanderbilt’s best option at first base.



2-0 Commodores heading into the 7th.

pic.twitter.com/bX8oKZrECs — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) March 4, 2026

If he keeps hitting, Vanderbilt’s first-base situation could resolve itself quickly.