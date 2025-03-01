Three Takeaways from Vanderbilt's Win Against UCLA
No. 14 Vanderbilt is off to its best start to a season since 2021. The Commodores extended their record to 9-1 with an 8-3 win against UCLA to start off the Southern California College Baseball Classic.
Here are three takeaways from the Commodores win Friday night:
What Jet Lag?
The Commodores didn’t take long to get its offense going Friday night in Los Angeles. They scored four runs on three hits and two bases on balls. Freshman Brodie Johnston hit his first collegiate home run in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, the Commodores scored another four runs in the third inning which turned out to be all they would need.
Vanderbilt Freshmen Shine
Johnston’s home run wasn’t the only accomplishment a freshman Commodore against UCLA. Rustan Rigdon safely reached base and he has reached base safely in each of Vanderbilt’s first 10 games to start the campaign. The last true freshman to do so was Enrique Bradfield Jr. in 2021. Freshman pitcher Connor Fennell pitched one and struck out two batter.
No. 42 Plays at Jackie Robinson Stadium
This didn’t impact the game itself, but it was a cool thing to see. Vanderbilt’s RJ Austin wears the name numbers as the legendary baseball player. So, it was unique sight seeing a player wearing No. 42 in outfield of that stadium.
Vanderbilt continues the Southern California College Baseball Classic on Saturday, taking on USC at Great Park in Irvine, Calif. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT and will stream on B1G+.