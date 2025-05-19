Three Vanderbilt Baseball Players Selected For All-SEC Teams
The Commodores had a trio of honorees, despite finishing fourth in the SEC standings in 2025.
RJ Austin and Brodie Johnston were both named to the SEC's All-Defensive team. The pair helped lead Vanderbilt to a .982 fielding percentage, seventh best in NCAA DI.
Johnston was also named to the SEC's All Freshman team after leading all SEC freshman in home runs with 12. His 51 RBIs led the Commodores and was second in the league for freshman.
Sawyer Hawks was named Second Team All-SEC due to strong performances out of the bullpen. Hawks notched a 1.55 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 40.2 innings of work with six saves. His conference play was just as impressive with 1.88 ERA on 31 strikouts and just five walks.
2025 SEC Baseball Awards
- Player of the Year: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
- Pitcher of the Year: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
- Freshman of the Year: Dylan Volantis, Texas
- Newcomer of the Year: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
- Coach of the Year: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas
2025 All-SEC Baseball First Team
- C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
- C: Luke Heyman, Florida
- 1B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
- 2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
- 3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
- 3B: Slate Alford, Georgia
- SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
- OF: Ike Irish, Auburn
- OF: Charles Davalan, Arkansas
- OF: Kade Snell, Alabama
- DH/Util: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
- SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
- SP: Kade Anderson, LSU
- SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
- SP: Zach Root, Arkansas
- RP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
- RP: Zac Cowan, LSU
- RP: Carson Ozmer, Alabama
2025 All-SEC Baseball Second Team
- C: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma
- 1B: Jared Jones, LSU
- 1B: Cam Kozeal, Arkansas
- 2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
- 2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU
- 3B: Luke Hill, Ole Miss
- SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
- OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
- OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
- OF: Robbie Burnett, Georgia*
- OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M*
- DH/Util: Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia
- SP: Samuel Dutton, Auburn
- SP: Anthony Eyanson, LSU
- SP: Brian Curley, Georgia
- SP: Riley Quick, Alabama
- RP: Jake Clemente, Florida
- RP: Mason Morris, Ole Miss
- RP: Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt
*Ties
2025 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team
- Tyler Bell, Kentucky
- Kyle Branch, Oklahoma
- Derek Curiel, LSU
- Casan Evans, LSU
- Hayden Federico, Ole Miss
- Chase Fralick, Auburn
- Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt
- Aidan King, Florida
- Brendan Lawson, Florida
- Chris Rembert, Auburn
- Bub Terrell, Auburn
- Dylan Volantis, Texas
2025 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team
- C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
- 1B: Kimble Schuessler, Texas
- 2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas
- 3B: Bobby Boser, Florida*
- 3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
- 3B: Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt*
- SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
- OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
- OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
- OF: Will Gasparino, Texas
- P: Kade Anderson, LSU
*Ties
Vanderbilt Commodores On SI
