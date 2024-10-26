Top MLB Prep Prospect Flips Commitment from Vanderbilt Commodores
The Vanderbilt Commodores have seen their fair share of success on the diamond over the years, with coach Tim Corbin leading the way since 2003, leading the program to two National Championships in that time.
The most recent came in 2019, but in the years since, the team has made the College World Series only once, finishing as the runner-up to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Finishing as the runner-up is not something that this program is very used to, especially with coach Corbin, but the program is facing another runner-up finish situation on the recruiting trail this week.
Billy Carlson, a top-five prospect in the nation, officially committed to the Tennessee Volunteers Friday, flipping his original commitment from the Commodores.
The flip in commitment has come after Corbin fired two assistant coaches this offseason, including hitting coach Mike Baxter, and Volunteers coach Tony Vitello swooped in to pick up the pieces.
Carlson, listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds is the number six prep prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft according to expert Jonathan Mayo.
The young stud is a two-way player, manning shortstop and the rubber as a right-handed pitcher, and can notably play elite defense at short, while throwing in the upper-90's on the mound.
The Vols signed the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in 2024, while Vandy finished with the 10th-ranked class.
For 2025, Tennessee currently sits as the fourth-ranked class, while Vanderbilt sits in seventh, with all rankings coming per Perfect Game.
Carlson went from being committed to one program with a knack for winning to another, as while June marked the first National Championship for the Volunteers, they lead the nation in wins over the past five seasons with 226.
In that span, they have the highest win percentage in the country at .779, have won at least 50 games in three of the last four seasons, and have reached the College World Series in three of those same four seasons.
The Vols became the first team in the history of the Southeastern Conference to record a 60-win season this year after beating the Texas A&M Aggies in the College World Series Finals.
Over those same five years, the Commodores have won a total of 181 games, just 45 victories off the pace that Tennessee has set.
Losing Carlson is a major blow to the recruiting class of Vandy, but Tim Corbin has shown time and time again that he is still capable of leading a winning program.