Two Vanderbilt Baseball Commits Taken In MLB Draft First-Round

The first round of the Major League Baseball Draft is in the books, and it was a good night for Vanderbilt with former standout Austin Martin being selected No. 5 overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin, who many ranked as the best overall player in this draft class, was thought to be a lock to go first or second but fell to No. Five where the Jays got the steal of the opening round.

Regardless of the league, draft days bring rumors and stories of what teams are expected to do. Wednesday, rumors began to circulate that teams would be leaning heavily on college prospects because of the lack of minor league baseball this year and needed players who were more big-league ready.

Those rumors, while not inaccurate, weren't overwhelmingly apparent on day one.

Of the 29 first-round selections, 18 were college players compared to 11 high school products. That changed in the Competitive Balance Round when 6 of 8 choices between picks 30-37 came from the college ranks.

Along with Martin, current Commodore recruits Robert Hassell III, and Pete Crow-Armstrong were taken in the opening round as Hassell III went to San Diego at No.9. At the same time, Crow Armstrong was selected by the Mets with the No.19 pick.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Martell had this to say of Hassell, and Crow-Armstrong's selections.

8. San Diego Padres: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS (Tenn.) Hassell III is one of the best hitters in the class, with a sweet left-handed swing and a quick bat. His line-drive swing makes him more of a gap-to-gap hitter than a pure power guy, but as he fills out and matures as a hitter, he should be good for 15-plus homers in the big leagues. Fun fact: Hassell played in the 2014 Little League World Series, and his Tennessee team was shut out by Mo'ne Davis. 19. New York Mets: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.) Crow-Armstrong is the latest draft pick out of high school powerhouse Harvard-Westlake, which boasts Jack Flaherty, Max Fried and Lucas Giolito among its big-league graduates. He’s the best defensive outfielder in the draft class, with an elite glove, really good speed and a strong arm. He’s more likely to hit for average than power, though he could develop power as he matures. The Mets have now drafted high school hitters in the last three first rounds. They signed each of the previous two. Crow-Armstrong is committed to Vanderbilt, so we’ll see if he signs with the Mets, too.

As the No.8 selection, Hassell's slot value is $5,176,900, while Crow-Armstrong's value as the No.19 selections is $3,359,000.

Neither figure is small, and both players will be hard-pressed to pass on those numbers. Still, reading between the lines in Martell's comments on Crow-Armstrong, there is at least some possibility that he could choose to forgo signing and reenter the draft following his time at Vanderbilt where his value would likely increase.

Vanderbilt's remaining recruiting class is outstanding regardless of the decisions of Hassell or Crow-Armstrong. The addition of one or both players would bring it to another level.

Rounds two through five take place Thursday night, and other Commodore commitments and former players are likely to hear their names called. For the pledges, none in those rounds will come with the money attached to the first round making their decisions somewhat easier.

